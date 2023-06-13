track
Coquille seventh-grader Ella Henthorn placed third in the Oregon Middle School Meet of Champions for the 1,500 meters.

Henthorn was fastest among seventh-graders while running a new personal best of 4 minutes, 56.66 seconds.

