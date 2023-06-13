Coquille seventh-grader Ella Henthorn placed third in the Oregon Middle School Meet of Champions for the 1,500 meters.
Henthorn was fastest among seventh-graders while running a new personal best of 4 minutes, 56.66 seconds.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Coquille seventh-grader Ella Henthorn placed third in the Oregon Middle School Meet of Champions for the 1,500 meters.
Henthorn was fastest among seventh-graders while running a new personal best of 4 minutes, 56.66 seconds.
Addison Horning of North Bend, also a seventh-grader, was eighth in a season-best 5:13.04 and North Bend’s Bryleigh Mead, an eighth-grader, was 22nd (5:21.68).
Henthorn also was 13th in the 800 (2:33.14). Horning was 16th in the 800 (2:34.38) and Mead was 32nd (2:43.37).
Coquille finished 21st in the 4x400 relay with a team of all seventh-graders: Henthorn, Bristol Layton, Paisley Morrison and Avery Johnson that finished in 4:37.73.
Layton placed sixth and best among seventh-graders in the turbo javelin with a throw of 95-11 and also was 29th in the 400 (1:08.98).
Rylee McNally of Marshfield was 23rd in the 100 hurdles (17.68). North Bend’s Lucy Danforth was 48th (20.64).
Marshfield’s Isabel Ashton was 19th (84-0) and Summer Green 20th (82-6) in the javelin.
Myrtle Point’s Delaney LaFranchi tied for 11th in the high jump, clearing 4-6. She was the only sixth-grader in the event.
Kaiya Evans of Azalea in Brookings was 11th in the 200 (27.74).
Boys
Myrtle Point’s Cash Miller placed sixth in the 800 meters (2:11.59) and eighth in the 1,500 (4:33.19).
Cole Lehnherr of Powers was seventh in the shot put (44-8 ½).
Carter McGriff of Marshfield Junior High was 13th in the 100 meters (11.90) and 15th in the 200 (24.81).
Owen Austin of Azalea in Brookings was 33rd in the 200 (25.66).
Ryder Blanton of Myrtle Point was 13th in the discus (134-0) and Brannan Jones of Harbor Lights in Bandon was 15th (128-9).
Portland Track Festival
North Bend’s Addison Horning placed sixth in her age group in the 1,500 meters at the Portland Track Festival.
Horning, competing in the 13-14 age group, finished in 5:20.00.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.