Myrtle Point’s boys and girls swept the team titles at the seven-school Coquille Twilight track and field meet on Friday, with host Coquille second in each team race.
Maddi Reynolds won three events and Sarah Nicholson two for Myrtle Point’s girls, while Troy Warner had three wins and Aidan Lilienthal two for the Bobcat boys.
Reynolds won the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 5 inches, and also took the long jump (13-11 ½) and 100 hurdles (19.89 seconds) for Myrtle Point’s girls.
Nicholson added wins in the 400 (1:06.53) and 1,500 (5:26.19) and was second in the 200 (30.85).
The only other double-winner among the girls was Gabby Perez of Gold Beach, who took both the 100 (14.17) and 200 (30.22).
Warner sprinted to wins in the 100 (12.12) and 200 (24.67) for Myrtle Point’s boys and also shared the title in the high jump with Waldport’s Zak Holsey and Coquille’s Brock Willis, all clearing 5-6.
Lilienthal, meanwhile, won the pole vault (10 feet) and 3,000 (10:55.94).
Holsey also won the long jump (20-3 ½) in another dual with Warner, who was second (19-8 ½). Holsey also took the 300 hurdles (45.81).
CENTRAL COAST INVITATIONAL: North Bend’s boys swept the throwing events and took the team title in the invitational at Siuslaw High School on Friday.
Roman Fritz won the shot put (40-10) and javelin (164-0) for the Bulldogs and Josiah Jensen took the discus (123-3).
North Bend also got wins by Eli Bogatin in the 300 hurdles (48.17), Jason Padget in the 200 (24.13) and Alex Garcia-Silver in the 3,000 (9:17.17). Garcia-Silver was second in the 1,500 (4:17.47). And North Bend won the 4x100 relay (45.35).
Bandon twins Hunter and Trevor Angove each won their specialties, with Hunter taking the pole vault by clearing 13 feet and Trevor winning the triple jump by soaring 41-8 ½.
Philomath won the girls title.
Bandon’s Holly Hutton had a strong time winning the 800 meters (2:23.87). Teammate Analeis Miller won the high jump (4-6) and 400 (1:07.62).
North Bend got a win by Lennon Riddle in the pole vault (9-4).
Sutherlin star Jadyn Vermillion won four events, all with good marks, taking the long jump (16-9 ½), triple jump (36-8 ½), 100 (12.89) and 200 (26.96).
JUNCTION CITY INVITATIONAL: Marshfield’s boys finished first and the girls were second in the nine-team meet at Junction City on Saturday.
Sam Grayson won the high jump by clearing 5-10 and also tied for first in the 100 (12.0) for Marshfield’s boys, who also won the 4x100 relay (46.7).
Marshfield rolled up points in the pole vault with winner Trent Summers (14-0), runners-up Jonathan Parks and Jack Waddington (13-0) and fourth-place finisher Danner Wilson (11-6).
Parks also tied for first in the long jump with a mark of 19-2 ½, just ahead of Grayson (19-1). Aaron Huchins won the 200 (24.6).
Marshfield’s girls got just one win, by Roxy Day, who cleared 9 feet to win the pole vault. Raegan Rhodes was second (8-0).
Coquille Twilight Meet
BOYS
Team Scores: Myrtle Point 266, Coquille 224, Waldport 162, Pacific 144, Gold Beach 105, Camas Vlaley 81, Reedsport 18, Powers 2.
Shot Put — 1. Howard Blanton, Coq, 38-8 ½; 2. Jordan Walker, Pac, 38-2; 3. Mason Detzler, MP, 37-5 ½.
Discus — 1. Tom Vigue, Coq, 108-0; 2. Nate Little, MP, 106-11; 3. Tom Riley, Coq, 100-5.
Javelin — 1. Nelson Wilstead, GB, 134-4; 2. Nate Little, MP, 125-5; 3. Zac Roelle, Ree, 124-9.
High Jump — 1. Tie-Zak Holsey, Wal; Troy Warner, MP; and Brock Willis, Coq, 5-6.
Long Jump — 1. Zak Holsey, Wal, 20-3 ½; 2. Troy Warner, MP, 19-8 ½; 3. Brock Willis, Coq, 19-5.
Triple Jump — 1. Gabe Swan, MP, 32-9 ½.
Pole Vault — 1. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 10-0.
100 — 1. Troy Warner, MP, 12.12; 2. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 12.25; 3. Seth Lamell, CV, 12.28.
200 — 1. Troy Warner, MP, 24.67; 2. Seth Lamell, CV, 25.15; 3. Jaden Sperling, Coq, 25.82.
400 — 1. Qwentyn Petty, Pac, 57.45; 2. Gabe Swan, MP, 57.76; 3. Jake Westerman, GB, 59.87.
800 — 1. Lucas Forshee, Wal, 2:24.34; 2. Gianni Altman, GB, 2:24.36; 3. Hunter Jordan, Pac, 2:26.06.
1,500 — 1. Gianni Altman, GB, 4:47.01; 2. Lucas Forshee, Wal, 4:52.21; 3. Hunter Jordan, Pac, 4:55.58.
3,000 — 1. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 10:55.94; 2. Damian Lilienthal, MP, 12:20.59.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Liam Morgan, Wal, 24.12.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Zak Holsey, Wal, 45.81; 2. Sabastian Montenero, Coq, 48.93.
4x100 Relay — 1. Coquille, 47.79; 2. Camas Valley, 50.31; 3. Coquille, 50.56.
4x400 Relay — 1. Coquille, 4:12.02; 2. Pacific, 4:16.42; 3. Myrtle Point, 4:21.59.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Myrtle Point 272, Coquille 242, Reedsport 153, Gold Beach 101.5, Waldport 97.5, Camas Valley 76, Powers 36, Pacific 2.
Shot Put — 1. Hailey Combie, Coq, 33-3; 2. Joy DeRoss, CV, 32-9; 3. Gia Faith, Coq, 31-7.
Discus — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 102-5; 2. Hailey Combie, Coq, 98-7; 3. Samantha Klier, Ree, 96-7.
Javelin — 1. Claira DeRoss, CV, 105-3; 2. Kailina Hamilton, GB, 94-5; 3. Callie Millet, Coq, 91-1.
High Jump — 1. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 4-5; 2. Kylie Burk, Wal, 4-2.
Long Jump — 1. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 13-11 ½; 2. Willow Etienne, Coq, 13-3 ½; 3. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 12-6.
Triple Jump — Reagan Krantz, Coq, 20-10 ½.
100 — 1. Gabby Perez, GB, 14.17; 2. Hayley Brophy, MP, 14.84; 3. Madilyne Nighswonger, MP, 15.55.
200 — 1. Gabby Perez, GB, 30.22; 2. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 30.85; 3. Kramer Gesme, Ree, 32.35.
400 — 1. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 1:06.53; 2. Jessica Dooley, Wal, 1:13.33; 3. Alicia Gordon, Wal, 1:13.93.
800 — 1. Natalie Hammond, Ree, 2:49.04; 2. Allison Storts, MP, 2:56.81; 3. Callie Millet, Coq, 3:04.64.
1,500 — 1. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 5:26.19; 2. Allison Storts, MP, 5:53.49; 3. Natalie Hammand, Ree, 6:01.00.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Maddi Reynolds, MP, 19.89; 2. Hayley Brophy, MP, 20.04; 3. Summer Smith, Ree, 21.19.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Kramer Gesme, Ree, 1:03.41.
4x100 Relay — 1. Coquille, 1:02.2; 2. Reedsport, 1:05.83.
4x400 Relay — 1. Myrtle Point, 4:53.15; 2. Coquille, 5:18.57.
Central Coast Invitational
At Florence
BOYS
Team Scores: North Bend 156, Siuslaw 129, Newport 108, Philomath 97, Bandon 64, Sutherlin 32, Douglas 29
Shot Put — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 40-10; 2. Avery Hart, Siu, 38-10; 3. Josh Davis, Sut, 38-6.
Discus — 1. Josiah Jensen, NB, 123-3; 2. Skyler Loomis, Siu, 121-5; 3. Noah Daniels, New, 116-4.
Javelin — 1. Roman Fritz, NB, 164-0; 2. Keegan Young, NB, 154-5; 3. Skyler Loomis, Siu, 152-7.
High Jump — 1. Larell Covington, New, 5-8; 2. Ethan Osborn, New, 5-4; 3. Tie-Austyn Jones, Dou, and Ryan Parker, Dou, 5-0.
Long Jump — 1. Keith Sorenson, Sut, 19-1 3/4/ 2. Larell Covington, New, 18-10 ¾; 3. Micah Matthews, Phi, 18-10 ¼.
Triple Jump — 1. Trevor Angove, Ban, 41-8 ½; 2. Quintin Travis, New, 39-5; 3. George House, Phi, 38-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Hunter Angove, Ban, 13-0; 2. Owen Brown, Ban, 12-6; 3. Brody Justice, NB, 12-6.
100 — 1. Larell Covington, New, 11.64; 2. Gio Boyle, Dou, 11.79; 3. Lucas Ainsworth, Phi, 11.94.
200 — 1. Jason Padget, NB, 24.13; 2. Larell Covington, New, 24.47; 3. Hunter Petterson, Siu, 24.48.
400 — 1. Sean Cummings, Phi, 52.99; 2. James Smith, Siu, 55.65; 3. Jason Padget, NB, 55.92.
800 — 1. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 2:03.38; 2. Jaxson Jensen, Siu, 2:07.80; 3. Justin Enghauser, Phi, 2:10.02.
1,500 — 1. Brody Bushnell, Phi, 4:12.58; 2. Alex Garcia-Silver, NB, 4:17.47; 3. Ansen Converse, Ban, 4:27.08.
3,000 — 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, NB, 9:17.17; 2. Chad Hughes, Siu, 9:33.10; 3. Mateo Candanoza, Phi, 9:36.40.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Payton Cunningham, New, 16.91; 2. Micah Matthews, Phi, 17.42.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Eli Bogatin, NB, 48.17; 2. Trenton Parrott, NB, 48.79; 3. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 50.11.
4x100 Relay — 1. North Bend, 45.35; 2. Philomath, 45.49; 3. Siuslaw, 46.22.
4x400 Relay — 1. Philomath, 3:35.31; 2. Siuslaw, 3:40.46; 3. Newport, 3:45.90.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Philomath 116.5, Newport 94.5, Sutherlin 91, Bandon 85.5, North Bend 85, Siuslaw 68.5, Douglas 41.
Shot Put — 1. Andrea Osbon, Siu, 35-10; 2. Mia Rust, Phi, 34-3; 3. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 29-0.
Discus — 1. Andrea Osbon, Siu, 103-7; 2. Mia Rust, Phi, 99-0; 3. Alexis Hampton, NB, 98-5.
Javelin — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, Dou, 124-8; 2. Kennedy Turner, Ban, 108-7; 3. Andrea Osbon, Siu, 97-1.
High Jump — 1. Analeis Miller, Ban, 4-6; 2. Ellie Morton, Phi, 4-4; 3. Stella Barber, New, 4-2.
Long Jump — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sut, 16-9 ½; 2. Paige Edmondson, Sut, 14-11 ¾; 3. Randee Cunnignham, NB, 14-9 ½.
Triple Jump — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sut, 36-8 ½; 2. Randee Cunningham, NB, 33-0 ½; 3. Paige Edmondson, Sut, 30-7.
Pole Vault — 1. Lennon Riddle, NB, 9-4; 2. Amey McDaniel, Phi, 8-10; 3. Olivia Thompson, Ban, 7-4.
100 — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sut, 12.89; 2. Paige Edmondson, Sut, 13.52; 3. Celeste Le, NB, 13.83.
200 — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sut, 26.96; 2. Paige Edmondson, Sut, 28.11; 3. Stella Barber, New, 28.78.
400 — 1. Analeis Miller, Ban, 1:07.62; 2. Mady Turner, Sut, 1:09.03; 3. Ayla Riddle, NB, 1:10.31.
800 — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 2:23.87; 2. Brea Blankenship, Siu, 2:24.92; 3. Ingrid Hellesto, Phi, 2:32.60.
1,500 — 1. Aliya Larsen, New, 5:14.09; 2. Celeste Sinko, NB, 5:28.27; 3. Kaeleigh Houchin, Phi, 5:41.57.
3,000 — 1. Rylee Colton, Siu, 11:15.84; 2. Aliya Larsen, New, 11:27.74; 3. Holly Hutton, Ban, 12:11.70.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Alivia Pittman, Phi, 16.87; 2. Samantha Holloway, New, 18.52; 3. Lillibelle Bassingthwaite, New, 24.61.
4x100 Relay — 1. Philomath, 53.96; 2. North Bend, 54.62; 3. Bandon, 59.47.
4x400 Relay — 1. Philomath, 4:31.83; 2. North Bend, 4:40.97; 3. Bandon, 4:44.39.
Junction City Invitational
BOYS
Team Scores: Marshfield 827.5, Cottage Grove 749.5, Philomath 540.5, Junction City 495, Elmira 425.5, East Linn Christian 422.5, Willamina 255, Toledo 159.5, Alsea 11.
Shot Put — 1. Jacob Janeczo, Elm, 38-11 ¾; 2. Jake Hopkins, CG, 37-6 ¼; 3. Matthew Allen, Mar, 36-10 ½.
Discus — 1. Cobyn Herbert, Elm, 136-0; 2. Matthew Allen, Mar, 106-8; 3. Jacob Janeczko, Elm, 105-9.
Javelin — 1. Evan Snauer, CG, 133-9; 2. Colby Evans, JC, 125-0; 3. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 124-3.
High Jump — 1. Sam Grayson, Mar, 5-10; 2. Ethan Slayden, ELC, 5-8; 3. Tie-Jack Waddington, Mar; Brennen Murphy, CG; Maisen Heide, Elm, and Evan Snauer, CG, 5-4
Long Jump — 1. Tie-Carson Fox, Elm, and Jonathon Parks, Mar, 19-2 ½; 3. Sam Grayson, Mar, 19-1.
Triple Jump — 1. Carson Fox, Elm, 40-0 ¼; 2. Ty Kishen, CG, 39-7; 3. Aidan Morgan, ELC, 39-2.
Pole Vault — 1. Trent Summers, Mar, 14-0; 2. Tie-Jonathan Parks, Mar, and Jack Waddington, Mar, 13-0.
100 — 1. Tie-Sam Grayson, Mar, and Aidan Morgan, ELC, 12.0; 3. Sy Williams, CG, 12.1.
200 — 1. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 24.6; 2. William Dickson, JC, 24.9; 3. Sy Williams, CG, 25.2.
400 — 1. Sean Cummings, Phi, 52.9; 2. Brennen Murphy, CG, 55.1; 3. Jessie Cook, JC, 56.00.
800 — 1. Brody Bushnell, Phi, 2:00.0; 2. Levi Knutson, Phi, 2:07.1; 3. Ethan Slayden, ELC, 2:08.3
1,500 — 1. Brandon Williams, ELC, 4:31.7; 2. Justin Enghauser, Phi, 4:32.1; 3. Tyler Hart, JC, 4:41.9.
3,000 — 1. Mateo Candanoza, Phi, 9:43.6; 2. Ben Hernandez, Phi, 9:52.7; 3. Jaden Owens, CG, 10:08.1.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Micah Matthews, Phi, 17.4; 2. Tyler Russell, CG, 17.9; 3. Antonio Turtura, Elm, 19.7.
300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Grant Hellesto, Phi, 46.5; 2. Tie-Trent Summers, Mar, and Aidan Morgan, ELC, 47.8.
4x100 Relay — 1. Marshfield, 46.7; 2. Philomath, 46.9; 3. Cottage Grove, 47.5.
4x400 Relay — 1. Philomath, 3:38.7; 2. Marshfield, 3:52.2; 3. East Linn Christian, 3:53.2.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Philomath 707.5, Marshfield 689.5, Junction City 683, Cottage Grove 468, Elmira 329, East Linn Christian 232, Alsea 205, Willamina 193, Toledo 171, Elkton 143.
Shot Put — 1. Mia Rust, Phi, 34-1 ¼; 2. Leah Schiewe, CG, 32-5 ¾; 3. Mira Matthews, Mar, 32-1 ¼.
Discus — 1. Leah Schiewe, CG, 114-8; 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 107-1; 3. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 99-2.
Javelin — 1. Hallee Hughes, Wil, 114-9; 2. Bailey Ellis, Als, 109-0; 3. Mira Matthews, Mar, 94-6.
High Jump — 1. Matelynn Ladd, CG, 5-2; 2. Ashlynn Long, JC, 4-8; 3. Avery Hutchins, CG, 4-6.
Long Jump — 1. Elaina Deming, JC, 14-2 ¼; 2. Ellie Morton, Phi, 13-11 ¾; 3. Jordan McTaggart, JC, 13-8 ¾.
Triple Jump — 1. Jessica Carlisle, Als, 32-11; 2. Matelynn Ladd, CG, 32-7; 3. Jillian Liebersbach, JC, 30-1.
Pole Vault — 1. Roxy Day, Mar, 9-0; 2. Raegan Rhodes, Mar, 8-0; 3. Tie-Madison Juhl, Phi, and Amey McDaniel, Phi, 7-6.
100 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elk, 13.5; 2. Jessica Carlisle, Als, 13.7; 3. Matelynn Ladd, CG, 13.8.
200 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elk, 28.2; 2. Jessica Carlisle, Als, 28.5; 3. Elaina Deming, JC, 29.0.
400 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elk, 1:04.1; 2. Klaira Flatt, Tol, 1:06.6; 3. Danielle Amacher, JC, 1:09.4.
800 — 1. Ingrid Hellesto, Phi, 2:34.8; 2. Rylee Williamson, Elk, 2:47.4; 3. Kajsa Merz, CG, 2:48.6.
1,500 — 1. Anika Thompson, JC, 4:41.4; 2. Kaeleigh Houchin, Phi, 5:39.50; 3. Leona Marquess, CG, 5:51.1.
3,000 — 1. Alyssa Johnson, Elm, 11:27.1; 2. Gracee Whitaker, JC, 12:12.9; 3. Alexa Eckhold, Phi, 12:29.7.
100 High Hurdles — 1. Alivia Pittman, Phi, 16.7; 2. Jillian Liebersbach, JC, 18.1; 3. Roxy Day, Mar, 19.4.
300 Low Hurdles — 1. Alivia Pittman, Phi, 50.0; 2. Jillian Liebersbach, JC, 50.8; 3. Charlie Dea, Mar, 52.8.
4x100 Relay — 1. Philomath, 54.3; 2. Junction City, 55.2; 3. Marshfield, 55.25.
4x400 Relay — 1. Junction City, 4:48.1; 2. Philomath, 4:50.1; 3. Marshfield, 4:56.0.