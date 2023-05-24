North Bend and Marshfield both qualified a number of athletes for this week’s Class 4A state track meet in Eugene by placing first or second at the district meet in North Bend over the weekend.
The state meet is Friday and Saturday, part of a three-day event that also includes the smaller schools on Thursday and Friday.
In North Bend, the Bulldogs and Pirates had big days in qualifying, with multiple champions in the Sky-Em League.
North Bend’s Drew Hood was a double-winner in the field events, taking both the triple jump on Friday with a leap of 33 feet, 3 inches, and the javelin on Saturday with a big personal best of 117-11.
North Bend’s Lennon Riddle was second to Hood in the triple jump (32-9). Marshfield’s Alie Clarke was third (31-8) and North Bend’s Roxy Day fifth (31-0 ¾).
Marshfield’s Daphne Scriven also was a winner in the field events, taking the discus on Friday. Scriven won with a throw of 120-2, with teammate Tori Cox second (105-11). North Bend’s Emily Hampton was fourth (93-6) and Mazzucchi fifth (88-8).
In the shot put, Scfiven finished second behind Marist Catholic’s Zakiya Newman, who won by one inch with a mark of 34-11. Cox was third (34-0 ½) and North Bend’s Kaylianna Mazzucchi fifth (31-7).
Mazzucchi was third in the javelin (111-7), Marshfield’s Kate Miles fourth (110-4) and Rylinn Clark of the Pirates eighth (94-1).
Marshfield’s Keira Crawford qualified for state by placing second in the long jump (15-4 ½). Teammate Alie Clark was fifth (14-3 ½) with North Bend’s Day seventh (14-1) and Sophia Ryan eighth (14-0).
North Bend’s Abby Woodruff was second in the pole vault, clearing 9-11. Day was third (9-5). Junction City’s Elaina Deming won with a clearance of 11 feet. In the high jump, Emma Slade was fourth for North Bend (4-8) with Marshfield’s Crawford sixth (4-4).
On the track, North Bend’s Ellie Massey qualified for state in both distance races. She won the 3,000 on Friday in 11:34.96, with teammate Cassie Kennon sixth (12:50.47). On Saturday, Massey was second to Marist Catholic’s Avery Hedden, who won in 5:08.70. Massey finished in 5:11.13, with Kennon sixth (5:53.57) and Marshfield’s Riley Mullanix eighth (6:03.24).
North Bend’s Lauren Efraimson finished second in the 400 (1:04.45) with teammates Emma Slade third (1:05.05) and Ayla Riddle fourth (1:06.72). Alyrian Covey was eighth for Marshfield (1:11.56).
North Bend’s Sophia Ryan was fourth in the 100 (13.57) and Efraimson eighth in the 200 (28.54).
Marshfield’s Mallory Edd was seventh (2:45.46) and North Bend’s Ayla Riddle eighth (2:50.92) in the 800.
North Bend’s Slade, Efraimson, Massey and Lennon Riddle won the 4x400 relay (4:23.78) with Marshfield fifth (4:57.03). Lennon Riddle qualified for state in the 300 hurdles by finishing second (50.53).
On the boys side, Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver was a double-winner in the distance races.
He won the 3,000 on Friday in 8:39.55, with Cottage Grove’s Jaden Owens (8:51.49) and Carter Bengston (8:55.80) both also qualifying for state. Marshfield’s Jaxson Stovall was fourth (9:44.40) with North Bend’s Tiago Schrader sixth (10:25.19) and Matix Wolfe seventh (10:30.35).
Garcia-Silver won the 1,500 in 4:10.48. Stovall was fifth (4:23.87) and Schrader eighth (4:48.72).
Bodey Lutes also was a double-winner for the Pirates.
He took the 400 in 49.84 seconds and bounced back to win the 800 in 2:00.51, with teammate Elijah Cellura fourth (2:05.61).
Lutes and Cellura also teamed with Rogers and Waddington to win the 4x400 relay in 3:29.29, just ahead of North Bend (3:31.62).
Marshfield’s Quinton Kloster was fourth in the 400 (54.34) with North Bend’s Nathaniel Folsom sixth (56.52) and Andrew Efraimson seventh (57.16). Marshfield’s Qwentyn Petty placed eighth (1:00.00).
North Bend’s Jason Padgett won the 100 meters in 11.07 and 200 in 22.12 and anchored North Bend to the 4x100 relay title. The Bulldogs, also including Folsom, Efraimson and Brody Justice, finished in 43.56 seconds.
Petty was second in the 100 (11.19), with Marshfield’s Mekhi Johnson third (11.25) and Mitchell George fifth (11.54). North Bend’s Efraimson was sixth (11.71) and Cole Hansen seventh (11.84).
Petty was third in the 200, but his time of 22.53 also met the qualifying standard for state. Folsom was fourth (23.28), Johnson fifth (23.40) and Marshfield’s Drake Rogers seventh (23.52).
Miles Washington was sixth in the 110 hurdles (18.51) and 300 hurdles (47.87) for North Bend, with teammate Gavin Schmidt fifth in the longer race (47.18).
Marshfield’s boys had a typical big day in their specialty, the pole vault, qualifying three vaulters for the state meet.
Jonathan Parks had a new best clearance of 15-2 to win, while Trent Summers was second, clearing 13-11. Jack Waddington and North Bend’s Brody Justice both also hit the automatic state qualifying mark of 13-5 to advance to the state meet.
Waddington also qualified for state in both the triple jump and high jump.
He won the high jump by clearing 5-11, with teammates Danner Wilson fifth (5-9) and Johnson sixth (5-7).
In the triple jump Waddington soared 39-3 ½ to finish second behind Cottage Grove’s Brennen Murphy (41-7). North Bend’s Miles Baxter was fourth (38-3 ½), with Marshfield’s Jonah Martin sixth (37-8) and Talon Thomas seventh (37-2 ½). North Bend’s Landon Takenaka-Gaul was eighth (37-2).
Marshfield’s George won the long jump (20-5 ½), followed by North Bend’s Justice (20-4 ½), Marshfield’s Rogers (20-3) and Petty (19-7 ½) and North Bend’s Baxter (19-5 ½). Connor Macbeth was eighth for the Bulldogs (18-10 ½).
North Bend’s Keegan Young won the javelin (173-1) with teammates Henry Hood (142-5) and Benjamin Swank (141-4) fifth and sixth.
Marshfield’s Trenton Edward finished fourth in the shot put (44-10) with teammate Chance Browning sixth (41-4). North Bend’s Sam Mickelson was fifth in the discus (124-7).
In the boys team race, Cottage Grove edged Marshfield for the title with 185.5 points to 182.5 for the Pirates. North Bend was third (114.5).
Junction City was girls champion with 184.5 point to 146 for North Bend. Marshfield was fifth with 66.5.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 5: Coquille’s girls captured the team title in the nine-team district and advanced their athletes to state in most of the key events.
The Red Devils finished with 159.33 points, beating Cascade Christian by 30 points. Cascade Christian won the boys title with 118 points, while Coquille was ninth (15).
Ada Millet won both the 800 and 1,500 for Coquille. She took the 800 in 2:30.75, with teammates Matti Nelson (2:44.47) and Faith Gertner (2:46.21) fourth and fifth. In the 1,500, Millet finished in 5:21.93. Gertner was fourth in the 3,000 (13:03.60) and Nelson sixth in the 400 (1:08.37).
Millet also teamed with Nelson, Emelia Wirebaugh and Melanie Lambson to win the 4x400 relay (4:24.01). The Red Devils were fourth in the 4x100 relay (55.25).
Trinidy Blanton advanced to state as runner-up in both the 100 (13.34) ad 200 (27.00). Lambson was eighth in the 100 (14.28).
Lambson also was fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.01) with teammate Lexi Lucatero seventh (57.96). Nevaeha Florez was sixth in the 100 hurdles (18.72).
Reagan Krantz won the pole vault with a new best 10-7 for Coquille with Callie Millet second (9-5) and Ada Millet fourth (8-0).
Callie Millet won the javelin (117-11) with Blanton second (101-8) and Lucatero fourth (92-6).
In the discus, Callie Millet was second (106-6) and Holli Vigue third (104-0), with Vigue earning a wild-card entry to state as the best third-place finisher among the six Class 3A leagues.
Lambson was third in the long jump, but her effort of 16-8 easily beat the qualifying standard. Blanton was seventh (15-8 ½) after entering with the fourth best mark in Class 3A and Kaytlin Johnson finished eighth (15-3).
Wirebaugh was third in the triple jump (33-11) but met the qualifying standard for state.
In the shot put, Vigue was a disappointing fifth (28-6) after entering the event ranked third in the state. Katie Bue was eighth (25-7).
Coquille’s boys had one state qualifier, with Jerico Jones placing second in the discus (122-6). Tom Riley was eighth (111-0).
James Lenninger placed third in the 110 hurdles (17.92) for the Red Devils.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 3: Bandon freshman Marley Petrey had a big weekend, winning four events.
Petrey won the long jump on the opening day of the meet, with a new best leap of 16-1.
On Saturday, she won the 100 (12.93), 300 hurdles (47.63) and triple jump (33-9).
Bandon’s Dani McLain won the 3,000 meters in 11:16.79. Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond was third (12:36.18). McLain also won the 1,500 (5:10.58) with Hammond again third (5:29.30).
Bandon’s Analise Miller qualified for state by finishing second in the 400 (1:06.00). Reedsport’s Hannah LeDoux was sixth (1:10.86).
Bandon also had two state qualifiers in the javelin, with Katelyn Senn winning (111-11) and Caitlyn Michalek second (99-10).
Bandon finished second in the 4x400 relay (4:31.00) and third in the 4x100 (54.44). Reedsport was sixth in the shorter race (57.42).
Gold Beach’s Gabby Perez was second behind Petrey in the 100 (13.27) and won the 200 (27.10) and 100 hurdles (16.34).
Bandon’s Makiah Vierck was third in the 100 hurdles (17.62). Reedsport’s Hammond was third (2:39.59) and Bandon’s Safaa Dimitruk fourth (2:42.26) in the 800.
Bandon’s Miller qualified for state in the high jump by finishing second (4-8) with teammate Caitlyn Michalek third (4-4).
Gold Beach’s Poppie Lemons-Kretz was third in the discus (79-10) and Reedsport’s LeDoux was fifth in the pole vault (5-10). Reedsport’s Nicole Byard was seventh in the triple jump (20-0). In the shot put, Reedsport’s Gracey Janizewski was seventh (28-2) and Gold Beach’s Lemons-Kretz eighth (27-11).
For the boys, Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson won the 3,000 (9:47.10) with Bandon’s Daniel Cabrera seventh (11:19.09) and Reedsport’s Jude Lichte eighth (11:22.31). Wilson also qualified for state in the 1,500 by finishing second (4:28.11). Teammate Creo Zeller was sixth (4:51.19).
Gold Beach’s Jake Westerman was second in the 200 (23.71) and third in the 100 (11.78). Reedsport’s Thomas Morgan was fourth in the 100 (11.95) and Gold Beach’s Nelson Wilstead seventh (12.16).
Morgan was eighth in the 200 (24.64) and Wilstead was second in the 400 (54.38) with Bandon’s Caiden Looney sixth (57.94) and Reedsport’s Tristin Corrie seventh (58.16).
Bandon’s Raistlin Schippert was second in the 300 hurdles (45.52) and third in the 110 hurdles (17.59).
In the relays, Reedsport was fourth in the 4x100 (48.74) and Bandon was fourth (3:55.66) and Reedsport sixth (4:08.22) in the 4s400.
In the field events, Gold Beach’s Wilstead took the javelin (180-2) with Bandon’s Samuel Weaver seventh (133-7).
Reedsport’s Seth Hill was second in the shot put (39-0 ½), with Bandon’s Ben Brown third (37-10 ½) and Reedsport’s Micah Hill sixth (36-9).
Gold Beach’s Korben Storns was third in the discus (100-3) with Bandon’s Weaver eighth (95-0).
Bandon’s girls finished second behind Oakland, with Gold Beach seventh and Reedsport eighth among the 11 schools.
Reedsport’s boys were sixth with Bandon eighth and Gold Beach ninth and Waldport edging Illinois Valley for the title.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2: Myrtle Point’s Mason Detzler won both his specialties in the district meet at Summit High School in Bend, though the discus was close.
Detzler won that event with a throw of 157-4, just over a foot better than Ray Gerrard of North Douglas. Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn was third (119-7).
The shot put was not close, with Detzler winning by more than six feet over Gerrard with his mark of 51-3 ¾. Myrtle Point’s Howard Blanton was fourth (42-4 ½) and Michael Pedrick of Powers was fifth (40-5 ¼).
Myrtle Point’s Andreas Villanueva won the javelin with a throw of 166-11. Villanueva also finished third in the triple jump, but his leap of 41-9 ¼ met the qualifying standard. Pacific’s Ruben Watson was eighth (36-5).
Villanueva was third in the 100 (11.91) with teammate Brody Ligons sixth (11.99).
Talon Blanton of Powers finished third in the pole vault (9-7) with Pacific’s Kobe Ashdown sixth (8-7).
For the girls, Lauren Stallard finished second in the pole vault for Powers, clearing 7-5.
Bailey Detzler qualified for state in the javelin for Myrtle Point by placing second (106-1). Detzler was fourth (30-2) and teammate Jayme Padgett fifth (28-10 ¼) in the shot put. Padgett was seventh in the discus (82-5).
In the long jump, Myrtle Point’s Milena Miller was fifth (14-1) and teammate Emilia Angulo seventh (13-7 ¼). Miller was fourth in the triple jump (30-3 ¼).
Myrtle Point’s Olivia Brophy placed third in the 100 (13.53). Ellie Horner was sixth in the 400 (1:12.24) and Emilia Angulo was seventh in the 200 (31.62).Teammate Lexi McWilliam was sixth in the 300 hurdles (57.24).
Myrtle Point’s boys were third and the girls fifth in the team races. Triangle Lake won for the boys, with Pacific ninth. North Douglas won the girls title.