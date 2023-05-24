track
Metro Creative Connection

North Bend and Marshfield both qualified a number of athletes for this week’s Class 4A state track meet in Eugene by placing first or second at the district meet in North Bend over the weekend.

The state meet is Friday and Saturday, part of a three-day event that also includes the smaller schools on Thursday and Friday.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters