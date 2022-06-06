After being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Tour de Fronds returns to Powers over Father’s Day weekend.
Registration fees start at $65 (higher depending on the ride participants choose) for people who sign up on-line by June 12. Fees increase on the day of the event.
People can sign up at www.active.com or download a registration form at www.tourdefronds.com and mail it to Tour de Fronds, P.O. Box 369, Powers, OR, 97466.
While the actual bike ride is on Saturday, June 18, meals also will be held in Powers the day before and the day after the ride.
The fully supported ride sponsored by the Powers Lions Club allows cyclists to enjoy a day in the Siskiyou National Forest. This year, five rides will be offered on asphalt roads. The range from 30 to 102 miles provides something for all cyclists from novices to the most experienced enthusiasts.
Daphne Grove: A 30-mile ride with participants encouraged to spend time alongside the river at the park before returning to Powers.
Agness Pass: A 43-mile ride with a challenging 4.5-mile climb to the Agness pass, elevation 2,350 feet.
Eden Valley Metric Century: The 63-mile metric century ride includes 2,200 feet of climbing, including one climb on a sustained grade up to 10 percent.
Arrastra Saddle: A 76-mile ride with lots of climbing.
Cruiser Loop: The longest ride, at 102 miles, provides a multitude of challenges for the hardy rider. The length and difficulty of the ride requires participants to depart no later than 7 a.m.
Along the route are a variety of rest stops with an array of snacks and opportunities for hydration.
Check-in on June 18 is at Powers County Park from 6 to 9:30 a.m. and a continental breakfast will be available in the park. A post-ride meal will be offered for all participants in Ross Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both the breakfast and post-ride meal are included in the registration fee.
On Friday, June 17, a pasta fund-raising dinner will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the blue shelter at Powers County Park. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for younger children. The dinner is sponsored by the Powers High School senior class and people must pre-register online or by calling Donna at 541-439-2418.
On Sunday, June 19, the Powers Lions Club holds its annual Father’s Day fundraising pancake breakfast at the Powers Senior Center. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.