BANDON — Bandon’s baseball team won its first-round playoff game on Wednesday, but couldn’t sustain the momentum on Friday, when the Tigers were eliminated by top-seed Umpqua Valley Christian in an 11-1, five-inning contest at Roseburg.
After a near-perfect effort against Western Christian, a 4-1 Bandon win, the Tigers couldn’t come up with key hits and UVC did in the quarterfinal matchup.
“(Chris) Butler and Cooper (Lang) both threw today and competed well, UVC just flat raked the ball,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said. “We had a few miscues, but they found a way to get two-out hits every inning but one.
“We, on the other hand, couldn’t buy a hit with runners in scoring position.”
Ferrell said Dylan Kamph had two good hits.
“We just couldn’t manufacture on our opportunities,” he said.
The Monarchs advanced to a semifinal matchup against the combined Dufur/South Wasco County team, which beat Neah-Kah-Nie 10-0 on Friday. The Dufur club ended Reedsport’s season 8-1 on Wednesday.
Bandon’s first playoff game was a different story from Friday’s loss.
“I think it was the best effort we put out all year,” Ferrell said in the aftermath of the win over the Pioneers. “We had great energy in the dugout.”
The Tigers also got off to a quick start, scoring one run in the first inning and three more in the second.
Conner Devine had two hits and scored two of the runs. Kamph drove in two runs.
Cooper Lang had a single and double and scored a run. No. 9 hitter Parker Lang had a single and scored the first of the three runs in the second inning.
Chris Butler, Daniel Cabrera and Will Panagakis also had hits in the win.
The Tigers also were aggressive on the base paths, forcing the Pioneers into a couple of key miscues.
“We play aggressive all year,” Ferrell said. “Our motto is put pressure on the defense.”
The Tigers buy into that concept.
“Making them work is usually the main goal,” Devine said. “Take an extra base when you can. Take what they give you.”
Bandon wasn’t able to score again, but the overall team effort was good.
“I think that was one of our best games of the season,” Devine said. “We came out from the beginning, knew what we wanted, and took it.”
The Tigers got another stellar outing out of Colton Siewell, as well. He held Western Christian to three hits in his sixth inning and struck out 11. Lang pitched the seventh, striking out all three batters he faced.
“It was a whole team effort,” Ferrell said.
Devine called the win “one of the best feelings this year.”
Despite the loss in the quarterfinals on Friday, Ferrell hopes the players look back at the season with many good feelings.
“I’m extremely proud of this group of fellas,” he said. “They were Sunset Conference champs, 17-7 on the year, 13-1 in league — pretty good for 13 kids from Bandon.”