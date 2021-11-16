COOS BAY — Marshfield’s football team moved a step closer to the state championship Friday with a 42-7 win over visiting Henley.
Next up for the Pirates is a neutral site game Saturday against the team Marshfield beat to open the season.
Marshfield and Mazama of Klamath Falls meet in one semifinal while Estacada and Marist Catholic battle in the other semifinal. In the other quarterfinal games, Mazama edged Banks 21-14, Estacada doubled up La Grande 44-22 and Marist Catholic avenged a regular-season loss by pounding Cascade 62-35.
The Marshfield-Mazama game, scheduled for noon Saturday at Grants Pass High School, also is a rematch. Back on Sept. 3, Marshfield beat Mazama 35-20. Mazama also lost to Cascade 31-28, but takes an eight-game win streak into the semifinals.
The top-ranked Pirates remain unbeaten after a dominant defensive outing against Henley, another Klamath Falls-area school, on Friday.
“The kids played tough, physical and pretty disciplined,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said following the game.
The Pirates dominated throughout, again with an efficient offense, but also with a defense that forced three turnovers. The starting unit again did not give up any points, with Henley’s score coming late.
“Our goal for this week was for the kids to be physical,” Lemmons said. “The kids were physical.”
Marshfield constantly pressured Henley, with quarterback Shaw Stork often having little time to throw and the Pirates getting multiple tackles for loss during the contest.
Meanwhile, Marshfield’s offense again was efficient.
The Pirates got the ball first and quickly marched 64 yards. Quarterback Dom Montiel completed the drive by sprinting 15 yards around the left edge for a touchdown and Albert Castillo’s extra point (the first of seven on the night) gave Marshfield a 7-0 lead with 9:34 to go in the opening quarter.
After forcing a punt, Marshfield drove the field again. They appeared stalled facing third-and-goal from the 18 when DJ Daugherty took a handoff and was bottled up on the right sideline before cutting back against the grain and through several defenders to the end zone.
Daugherty quickly was in on two more big plays as the Pirates extended the lead. After a Mitchell George sack, Daugherty intercepted a pass, then completed a halfback pass to Maddux Mateski to set up Montiel’s 5-yard pass to Mason Pederson for a 21-0 lead, still in the first quarter.
Henley then had its best first-half possession, driving deep into Marshfield territory. But George slowed Stork long enough for Cobin Bouska to come up with a big sack and Ben Mahaffy intercepted a pass on the next play, preserving Marshfield’s lead.
This time, Marshfield’s drive ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Montiel to Mateski and the Pirates led 28-0.
Marshfield’s defense came up with one more big play to help the Pirates get to a 35-point halftime lead ensuring a running clock for the final two quarters. Stork was on a designed quarterback run when he was hit hard by George, Ezra Waterman and Bouska. He fumbled and Sebastian Gabriel Kutsch recovered.
The next play, Montiel found Daugherty behind Henley’s defense for a 35-yard touchdown.
Marshfield got its final score on the first drive of the second half, another Montiel-to-Daugherty TD pass, this time from 20 years out.
It was another big game for Marshfield’s offense.
“They keep doing what they’re doing,” Lemmons said. “Everybody is contributing.
“Dom made good throws, the receivers made good plays and our line did a pretty good job.”
Waterman had a solid game running the ball behind the line, giving Marshfield a good balance of passing and running.
Henley avoided the shutout when Garrett Northcutt had a late 3-yard touchdown run.
But it was Marshfield looking ahead to one more week, with the game against Mazama on the horizon.
“Overall, I’m very proud of them,” Lemmons said.