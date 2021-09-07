Marshfield entered the football season as the No. 1 team in the Class 4A coaches poll and looked like it in a 35-20 win over visiting Mazama on Friday at Pete Susick Stadium that wasn’t as close as the score suggested.
“The team played with a good competitive spirit,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “I was very proud of the fight in the boys and the execution on offense and defense for the most part.”
After a slow start, the Pirates jumped in front 14-0 at halftime with two scores in the final five minutes of the first half and led 21-0 and 35-7 before defending state champion Mazama made the final score more respectable.
Marshfield quarterback Dom Montiel had an 8-yard scoring pass to Mason Pederson and a 7-yard TD run late in the first half. Montiel added a 13-yard TD pass to Pierce Davidson in the third quarter before Mazama got its first score on a 9-yard run by Tyson Van Gastel.
But the Pirates asserted control with TD passes of 32 yards to Davidson and 36 yards to DJ Daugherty. Zeke Heaton added two fourth-quarter touchdown runs for Mazama to make the final score more respectable.
Kicker Jonah Putman converted the final three extra points after missing the first for Marshfield. Montiel followed that with a conversion pass to Daugherty after the second score.
Montiel completed 18 of 29 passes on the night, with two interceptions, passing for 334 total yards. Davidson was on the receiving end of five of those passes for 164 yards, while Ezra Waterman was the team leader both in receptions (six for 89 yards) and rushing (8 carries for 50 yards). Montiel rushed for 46 yards.
“Ezra Waterman was a gladiator again on offense and defense,” Lemmons said. “He is very tough and all heart.
“Hayden Murphy played tenacious both ways on our line helping us have the best rushing night in a long time. Dom Montiel made some great throws as well as adding an element of QB run threat to our offense.”
Marshfield did have four turnovers, which was somewhat concerning but not necessarily untypical of a first game.
“We did some things really well, but as to be expected there were many first-game mistakes,” Lemmons said.
“I could go on and on about all the positives. The boys played as a team and I am very proud of them.”
He also noted the atmosphere with a good crowd for the opener.
“The crowd and atmosphere was very positive,” he said.
Marshfield is scheduled for a Thursday night game this week, at North Valley, and will next be home Sept. 17 for the rivalry game with North Bend.
Crater blanks North Bend in football opener
North Bend’s football season opened with a setback Saturday to athletic Crater, 31-0 at Marshfield’s Pete Susick Stadium.
The Bulldogs are playing their home games at Marshfield while they wait for a turf installation project to be completed at Vic Adams Field.
On Saturday, North Bend wasn’t able to punch the ball into the end zone and Crater took advantage of a few opportunities to build a lead and then added to it.
The Comets got their first score on a snap over the head of North Bend’s punter for a safety midway through the first quarter. Late in the quarter, North Bend’s best drive of the day ended when Crater’s Caden Lasater intercepted a pass by North Bend’s Cole Hansen at the Comets’ 10-yard line and returned it 90 yards for a score.
The Bulldogs have replaced many of their skill position and line players this year after being hit hard by graduation. Hansen, a sophomore, and senior Craig Edera split time at quarterback in Saturday’s game.
After Crater got the lead, the Comets stretched it with a trio of touchdown passes from Shane Wood, the first to tight end Kayden Gardner in the second and third quarters covering 30 and 15 yards and the last a 20-yard pass to Lasater on the opening play of the fourth quarter.