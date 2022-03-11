COOS BAY — Philomath’s girls knew Hidden Valley played tough defense heading into their semifinal game at the Class 4A state tournament Friday night.
The Warriors can play good defense, too.
Philomath held the Mustangs to 12 points in the first half and went on to a 44-28 win to clinch a spot in Saturday’s championship game against Corbett.
“It feels so good,” said Philomath’s Hailie Couture. “That’s what we came here to do.
“We are so excited (to play in the final). We worked so hard in the season to get here.”
Philomath held the Mustangs to eight points or fewer in every quarter, limiting Hidden Valley to 20 percent shooting for the game.
The Warriors weren’t much better on offense in the first half, scoring just 21 points of their own, but got going after halftime.
“Hidden Valley does a good job,” Philomath coach Ben Silva said. “We talked (at halftime) about just being patient, let the game come to you. That’s what we were able to do in the second half.”
Philomath stretched the lead quickly in the third quarter and led by double digits most of the final two quarters.
An 8-0 run in the final 40 seconds of the third quarter essentially put the game out of reach. It included, a three-point play by Kramer, a steal and hoop by Kramer and another Hidden Valley turnover that led to Kramer being fouled and making a free throw and the Warriors getting a rebound basket by Couture when Kramer missed the second foul shot.
Couture said Philomath was strong on offense.
“We didn’t let their pressure get to us,” she said. “And we have Sage Kramer — she’s a beast.”
Kramer had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals in the win.
Abigail Brown provided 10 points and eight rebounds inside and Couture hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points of her own. Ingrid Hellesto added six points and six rebounds off the bench for the Warriors.
“Hailie did a good job and Abigail did a good job finishing inside,” Silva said.
Having multiple options to go with Kramer helps a bunch, Couture said.
“Nobody can guard us,” she said. “If they (double team) Sage, I can go out and Reagan (Larson) can go out and hit a shot.”
Larson didn’t score Friday, but also plays a vital role to Philomath’s success, Silva said.
“Reagan doesn’t get a lot of credit,” he said. “She guards the best player every night and handles the ball on offense.”
Skylar Willey led Hidden Valley with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Teryn Powers added eight points.
The Mustangs face Madras in the third-place game at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.