Marshfield’s volleyball team, ranked first in Class 4A, continued rolling through the Sky-Em League by sweeping Junction City 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 on Tuesday.

Ava Ainsworth had 22 assists and seven of the Pirates’ 17 aces in the win. Paige Macduff had three aces and Alie Clark, Bridget Gould and Tatum Montiel had two each.

