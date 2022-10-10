Marshfield’s volleyball team, ranked first in Class 4A, continued rolling through the Sky-Em League by sweeping Junction City 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Ava Ainsworth had 22 assists and seven of the Pirates’ 17 aces in the win. Paige Macduff had three aces and Alie Clark, Bridget Gould and Tatum Montiel had two each.
Montiel had 12 kills, Macduff seven and Gould six. Macduff had 19 digs and Montiel 10.
The Pirates hosted Cottage Grove on Thursday (results were not available) and also are home for Crater in a nonleague match Friday. They visit Marist Catholic on Wednesday and host their annual invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15.
BULLDOGS TOP SPARTANS: North Bend avenged an earlier loss to Marist Catholic in volleyball and moved into a tie with the Spartans for second place in the Sky-Em League on Tuesday night, winning 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15 at home.
Both teams now are 3-2 in league play, losing to each other and Marshfield.
The Bulldogs hosted Junction City on Thursday and are at Cottage Grove on Monday before playing in the Marshfield Invitational.
BOBCATS WIN: Myrtle Point swept visiting Riddle 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 in the Class 1A Skyline League on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats improved to 4-3 in league play. They hosted North Douglas on Wednesday and finish the league season next week with matches at Camas Valley on Tuesday and at home against Glendale on Wednesday.