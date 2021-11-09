COOS BAY — Top-ranked Marshfield lived up to its billing, shutting out Madras 43-0 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night.
The Pirates are at home again for the quarterfinals, against Henley, a 35-14 winner at Tillamook in another first-round game played Saturday.
Quarterback Dom Montiel accounted for five of Marshfield’s six touchdowns in its win over Madras — three through the air and two on the ground.
He had touchdown passes of 8 yards to Maddux Mateski and Ezra Waterman and 7 yards to Mason Pederson.
Montiel also had touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards and Waterman also had a 5-yard touchdown run.
Marshfield kept its record perfect at 10-0 with another stellar defensive outing. Aside from the regular-season finale against Marist Catholic, the starting defense has gone several games without giving up a touchdown.
Marshfield coach John Lemmons said he was happy with how his team played.
"Our goal for the week was to get better fundamentally, do your own job and stop freelancing and I thought the boys for the most part accomplished this," he said. "I was proud of the energy and excitement they played with.
"We played without three starters and the next men up stepped right in without missing a beat. Ezra (Waterman) did a fine job running the ball hard, Mason Pederson made great catches over and over. Mitchel George is proving he is a talented slot receiver."
The Pirates were able to remain efficient on offense.
"Our offensive line led by Hayden Murphy gave Dom protection all night and opened up nice running lanes," Lemmons said. "Overall, I'm very proud of these fine young men and look for to the quarterfinals."
They will face a similarly defense-minded foe in the quarterfinals.
Henley finished second in the Skyline League and has just one season loss, 41-14 to defending state champion Mazama. The Hornets have held their opponents to two touchdowns or fewer in all their nine wins.