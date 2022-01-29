COOS BAY — Marshfield boys basketball coach Casey McCord described Friday night’s 43-42 loss to Junction City as a “bump in the road.”
The Pirates hit that bump twice last year, losing both games against the Tigers, and went on to eventually win the Class 4A Elite 8 Showcase event, the unofficial state title, to finish the year.
“We would love to end the year this year where we ended it last year,” McCord said, adding the Pirates would get right back to work after their first league loss of the season.
“The bottom line, it was a great battle. It was a good game for us to be in.”
Neither team led by more than six points the entire way in the physical contest, which was contested mostly in the paint.
The two squads scored 18 points each in the first quarter and Junction City took a 28-24 lead at the break when Kaleb Burnett beat the buzzer with a tip-in.
But Marshfield started the third quarter on a 10-1 run to take its biggest lead.
Junction City recovered from that and pulled within 40-38 heading to the fourth.
Burnett had a three-point play for the Tigers and Pierce Davidson a pair of free throws for Marshfield and the score remained 42-41 Pirates for several minutes before Colby Evans scored the eventual game-winner for the Tigers with about 2:15 to go.
“When we got the lead, I said if we got the ball back, we were going to spread it out,” said Junction City coach Craig Rothenberger.
The Tigers did just that after rebounding a Marshfield miss and milked the clock down to 29 seconds before the Pirates went into foul mode, sending Court Knabe to the line for a one-and-one opportunity.
He was off the mark and Marshfield rebounded. But Davidson missed inside and the Pirates fouled Chris Ohman after he grabbed the rebound.
Ohman, too, was off the mark on his one-and-one setting up the final dramatic seconds.
The Tigers, with fouls to give, used one to keep Marshfield from getting into its offense and then Marshfield’s Mason Ainsworth was off the mark on a long jumper with 2 seconds to go and the clock ran out.
“My kids did a lot of things well when they needed to,” Rothenberger said. “Normally we knock down those free throws, but we made the plays we needed.”
Rothenberger said Knabe and Ohman are the Tigers’ best foul shooters.
Ohman made Junction City’s only 3-pointer of the night, but his bigger role was on defense guarding Ainsworth.
“Chris is the best defender in the league, I think, and he’s one of the best I’ve ever coached,” Rothenberger said.
That’s high praise, considering the Junction City mentor is in his 53rd year coaching overall and 42nd with the Tigers.
“It’s not because he’s lightning quick, but he’s smart and gets himself in good position and has good length,” Rothenberger said. “He gets the best guy every game.”
Ainsworth did score 16 points for the Pirates, but did not have a 3-pointer. His points came mostly on crafty drives to the hoop.
Burnett said the Tigers entered with a defensive game plan to “don’t let them get easy shots.” On offense, Junction City was typically patient.
“We move the ball, wait for the defense to break down and get easy shots,” he said.
Burnett finished with 19 points and Evans had 14 for the Tigers, who are a perfect 4-0 in league (they haven’t played Siuslaw yet) and now 16-2 on the season.
Dom Montiel scored 10 points and Davidson had six for the Pirates, who are 4-1 in league.
“I was really proud of the effort,” McCord said of his squad, which was out-rebounded in the first half, but didn’t give the Tigers second-chance opportunities the final two quarters.
“It stings really bad right now. We really look forward to the next time.”
The teams meet to finish the regular season Feb. 28 at Junction City.
Meanwhile, the Pirates rebounded from the loss quickly, beating visiting Grants Pass 52-48 on Saturday despite being without Montiel, Ezra Waterman and DJ Daugherty who all were on football recruiting trips.
Ainsworth had 27 points for Marshfield and Maddux Mateski added 10.
The Pirates host Cottage Grove to open the second half of league play Friday.