UNION — Bandon won four events in the Class 2A state meet at Union High School on Saturday.
Twins Hunter and Trevor Angove each won their specialties for the Tigers and Holly Hutton won her second individual title and helped the Tigers win the 4x400 relay.
The South Coast had a number of placers, with each school in the Class 2A ranking having at least one athlete make the podium.
Hunter Angove cleared 13-7 to win the pole vault, a particularly strong event for the South Coast. Teammate Owen Brown was second (13-0) with Myrtle Point’s Jess-c Tessman fifth (10-6) and Reedsport’s Zac Roelle seventh (10-6).
Trevor Angove, meanwhile, won the triple jump by soaring 43-5 ½, a mark that would have won every state meet in Oregon but the Class 6A Showcase, where the winner jumped 43-7 ¾.
Hutton, who won the 3,000 meters as a freshman, took the 800 this time in a time of 2:26.87. She also was fourth in the 3,000 this time around and teamed with Aunika and Analise Miller and Olivia Thompson to win the 4x400 relay. Thompson was fifth in the pole vault, while Analise Miller was eighth in the 400. Kennedy Turner placed third in the javelin.
Also for Bandon’s boys, Trevor Angove was sixth in the high jump, Ansen Converse was seventh in the 1,500 and the Tigers were sixth in the 4x400 relay.
Bandon’s boys and girls each finished fifth in the team race, a few points and one spot out of the hunt for a trophy. East Linn Christian won for the boys and Regis for the girls.
Myrtle Point also had a strong showing, with Troy Warner placing second in the long jump, sixth in the triple jump, fifth in the 200 and eighth in the 100. Gabe Swan was fifth in the 800.
Sarah Nicholson was fourth in the 800, fifth in the 1,500 and seventh in the 400 for Myrtle Point’s girls. Maddi Reynolds was sixth in the long jump.
Hailey Combie was fourth in the discus and fifth in the shot put for Coquille’s girls, while Sebastian Montenero was sixth in the 110 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles and the Red Devils were sixth in the boys 4x100 relay.
In addition to his effort in the pole vault, Roelle was third in the high jump for Reedsport. Samantha Klier was seventh in the discus for the Brave.
For Gold Beach, Gabby Perez was third in the girls 100 hurdles, while Gianni Altman was fourth in the 3,000 and Nelson Wilstead seventh in the javelin for the boys.
Class 2A
At Union High School
BOYS
Team Scores: East Linn Christian 67, Grant Union 53, Enterprise 49, Lost River 36, Regis 34.5, Bandon 34.5. Also: Myrtle Point 24, Reedsport 8, Gold Beach 7, Coquille 7.
Shot Put — 1. Grant Davidson, East Linn Christian, 44-6 ¾. Also: 13. Howard Blanton, Coquille, 36-8. Discus — 1. Grant Davidson, East Linn Christian, 120-0. Also: 11. Andrew Robertson, Bandon, 105-11. Javelin — 1. Jaysson Swirtz, Nestucca, 160-1. Also: 7. Nelson Wilstead, Gold Beach, 136-0; 14. Howard Blanton, Coquille, 120-2. High Jump — 1. Ben Behrens, Colton, 5-10. Also: 3. Zac Roelle, Reedsport, 5-8; 6. Trevor Angove, Bandon, 5-6; 12. Taylor Jackson, Gold Beach, 5-6; 14. Brock Willis, Coquille, 5-4. Long Jump — 1. Zak Holsey, Waldport, 20-7 ¾. Also: 2. Troy Warner, Myrtle Point, 19-5; 14. Brock Willis, Coquille, 17-0 ½. Triple Jump — 1. Trevor Angove, Bandon, 43-5 ½. Also: 6. Troy Warner, Myrtle Point, 38-5 ½. Pole Vault — 1. Hunter Angove, Bandon, 13-7. Also: 2. Owen Brown, Bandon, 13-0; 5. Jess-c Tessman, Myrtle Point, 10-6; 7. Zac Roelle, Reedsport, 10-6; 10. Kross Miller, Bandon, 10-0.
100 — 1. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.15. Also: 8. Troy Warner, Myrtle Point, 11.75; 10. Sabastian Montenero, Coquille, 12.02. 200 — 1. Anthony Popa, Delphian, 22.57. Also: 5. Troy Warner, Myrtle Point, 23.89. 400 — 1. Victor Alonzo, Lost River, 51.52. Also: 11. Andrew Robertson, Bandon, 55.58. 800 — 1. Luke Lehman, Portland Christian, 2:05.41. Also: 5. Gabe Swan, Myrtle Point, 2:09.14. 1,500 — 1. Zac Knapp, Enterprise, 4:10.88. Also: 7. Ansen Converse, Bandon, 4:34.26; 9. Damian Avalos, Bandon, 4:39.36; 10. Gianni Altman, Gold Beach, 4:39.47; 13. Carter Brown, Bandon, 4:43.10. 3,000 — 1. Zac Knapp, Enterprise, 9:19.91. Also: 4. Gianni Altman, Gold Beach, 9:56.87; 10. Carter Brown, Bandon, 10:15.75; 11. Ansen Converse, Bandon, 10:23.10; 14. Aidan Lilienthal, Myrtle Point, 10:52.06. 110 High Hurdles — 1. Jordan Hall, Grant Union, 16.40. Also: 6. Sabastian Montenero, Coquille, 18.63; 9. Howard Blanton, Coquille, 18.88. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Miguel Pimienta, Nestucca, 44.35. Also: 8. Sabastian Montenero, Coquille, 47.34. 4x100 Relay — 1. Grant Union, 46.13. Also: 6. Coquille, 47.33. 4x400 Relay — 1. Lost River, 3:37.42. Also: 6. Bandon, 3:46.60.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Regis 60, Faith Bible Christian 47, Gervais 43, Lakeview 41, Bandon 36. Also: Myrtle Point 14, Coquille 9, Gold Beach 6, Reedsport 2.
Shot Put — 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 40-3 ¼. Also: 5. Hailey Combie, Coquille, 33-2 ½; 9. Gia Faith, Coquille, 31-6; 12. Kennedy Turner, Bandon, 29-5. Discus — 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 117-4. Also: 4. Hailey Combie, Coquille, 107-2; 7. Samantha Klier, Reedsport, 90-2. Javelin — 1. Izzy Steerman, Faith Bible, 141-2. Also: 3. Kennedy Turner, Bandon, 111-6; 10. Kailina Hamilton, Gold Beach, 97-6. High Jump — 1. Whitney Stepp, Regis, 4-11. Also: 9. Maddi Reynolds, Myrtle Point, 4-6; 12. Analise Miller, Bandon, 4-2. Long Jump — 1. Katie Hanson, Gervais, 15-11 1/. Also: 6. Maddi Reynolds, Myrtle Point, 14-8 ½. Triple Jump — 1. Emma Beyer, Kennedy, 33-3. Pole Vault — 1. Johanna Simonson, Oakland, 10-0. Also: 5. Olivia Thompson, Bandon, 8-0; 13. Reagan Krantz, Coquille, 6-6.
100 — 1. Emma Miller, Neah-Kah-Nie, 12.76. 200 — 1. Katie Hanson, Gervais, 26.31. 400 — 1. Katie Hanson, Gervais, 58.40. Also: 7. Sarah Nicholson, Myrtle Point, 1:05.59; 8. Analise Miller, Bandon, 1:06.11. 800 — 1. Holly Hutton, Bandon, 2:26.87. Also: 4. Sarah Nicholson, Myrtle Point, 2:33.58; 12. Dani McLain, Bandon, 2:47.76; 13. Natalie Hammand, Reedsport, 2:49.53; 14. Allison Storts, Myrtle Point, 2:49.91. 1,500 — 1. Makena Houston, Columbia Christian, 4:52.24. Also: 5. Sarah Nicholson, Myrtle Point, 5:13.32; 13. Dani McLain, Bandon, 5:40.43; 15. Cassie Kennon, Bandon, 5:52.13. 3,000 — 1. Makena Houston, Columbia Christian, 10:34.25. Also: 4. Holly Hutton, Bandon, 11:41.10; 9. Aunika Miller, Bandon, 12:33.28; 11. Cassie Kennon, Bandon, 12:42.34; 15. Allison Storts, Myrtle Point, 13:23.83; 16. Natalie Hammand, Reedsport, 13:38.31. 100 High Hurdles — 1. Sammy Conley, Lakeview, 16.77. Also: 3. Gabby Perez, Gold Beach, 17.46; 13. Maddi Reynolds, Myrtle Point, 19.05. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Kieryn Ruda, Lost River, 49.80. Also: 10. Makiah Vierck, Bandon, 54.00; 11. Kennedy Turner, Bandon, 54.80. 4x100 Relay — 1. Delphian, 52.74. 4x400 Relay — 1. Bandon (Holly Hutton, Aunika Miller, Olivia Thompson, Analise Miller), 4:28.05. Also: 9. Myrtle Point, 4:43.65.