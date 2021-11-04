Bandon’s boys and girls cross country teams captured the district titles at Valley of the Rogue State Park on Thursday to clinch spots in this weekend’s state meet, when the Tigers are among the favorites to win the blue championship trophies.
Bandon’s boys nearly had a perfect score to win the Class 2A-1A District 4 title and the girls were easy winners in the Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 meet.
In the boys race, the Tigers had six of the first nine finishers, led by individual winner Ansen Converse, who crossed the finish line in 17:14 for 5,000 meters.
Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman was second in 17:24, followed by three more Bandon runners — Patton Clark (17:50), Damian Avalos (17:56) and Carter Brown (18:05). Glide’s Dylan Davis and Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson were the only other runners across before Bandon’s Daniel Cabrera and Andrew Robertson.
Bandon scored 16 points and Glide was a distant second with 45.
The Bandon girls weren’t quite as dominant, but still easily won the title with 37 points. Pleasant Hill was second with 103 and Myrtle Point third with 106 as all three teams advanced to the state meet.
The Tigers were the only team with more than one runner in the top 10 and Bandon had three, led by winner Holly Hutton (21:08). Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson was runner-up in 21:20 and Pleasant Hill’s Ellie Epperson third (21:26). Callie Sarnoski of Oakland qualified for state by finishing fourth in 21:34 while Bandon’s Dani McLain was fifth (21:37) and Aunika Miller seventh (21:51).
Class 2A-1A District 4 Boys
Team Scores: Bandon 16, Glide 45, Oakland 84, Gold Beach inc, Reedsport inc, North Douglas inc, Lakeview inc, Yoncalla inc, Trinity Lutheran inc, Coquille inc, Illinois Valley inc, North Lake inc, Myrtle Point inc, Days Creek inc, Oakridge inc.
Individual Results (5,000 meters): 1. Ansen Converse, Ban, 17:14; 2. Gianni Altman, GB, 17:24; 3. Patton Clark, Ban, 17:50; 4. Damian Avalos, Ban, 17:56; 5. Carter Brown, Ban, 18:05; 6. Dylan Davis, Gli, 18:30; 7. Clayton Wilson, Ree, 18:33; 8. Daniel Cabrera, Ban, 18:34; 9. Andrew Robertson, Ban, 18:54; 10. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 19:09. Also: 13. Charlie Ells, Ban, 19:34; 24. Braxton Floyd, Coq, 22:04; 33. Ryland Parker, MP, 24:54; 39. Jude Lichte, Ree, 32:37.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Girls
Team Scores: Bandon 37, Pleasant Hill 103, Myrtle Point 106, North Douglas 125, Oakland 129, Glide 132, St. Mary’s 137, Cascade Christian 177, Creswell 178, Reedsport 192, Coquille inc, Lakeview inc, Trinity Lutheran inc, Sutherlin inc, Illinois Valley inc, Brookings-Harbor inc.
Individual Results (5,000 meters): 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 21:08; 2. Sarah Nicholson, MP, 21:20; 3. Ellie Epperson, PH, 21:26; 4. Callie Sarnoski, Oak, 21:34; 5. Dani McLain, Ban, 21:37; 6. Elizabeth Goeres, Lak, 21:48; 7. Aunika Miller, Ban, 21:51; 8. Mia Piscopo, ND, 22:12; 9. Addie Jensen, SM, 22:22; 10. Celeste Kilpatrick, Gli, 22:34. Also: 13. Natalie Hammond, Ree, 22:54; 14. Analise Miller, Ban, 22:54; 16. Cassie Kennon, Ban, 23:09; 17. Bekah Nicholson, MP, 23:21; 21. Allison Storts, MP, 23:31; 40. Marley Horner, MP, 26:09; 41. Makiah Vierck, Ban, 26:11; 44. Callie Millet, Coq, 26:46; 46. Summer Smith, Ree, 27:04; 48. Brianna Wilkins, Ree, 27:36; 50. Tasha Robbins, MP, 27:43; 52 Lexi McWilliam, MP, 28:04; 55. Jakelynn Hermann, MP, 28:13; 61. Grace Wright, Coq, 30:29; 64. Ragen Murphey, Ree, 32:11; 65. Bailey Canaday, Ree, 32:43; 68. Tahler Murphey, Ree, 35:51.
SKY-EM LEAUGE: Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver won the boys individual title and Siuslaw won the boys team crown and finished second to Marist Catholic in the girls team race as the Vikings took aim at Class 4A state titles.
The district meet was held at Lane Community College, where the state meet also will be held, though the courses are slightly different.
Garcia-Silver cruised over the 5,000-meter layout in 16:25 to finish 17 seconds ahead of Siuslaw’s Chad Hughes. The Vikings also had four others in the top 10, including third-place finisher Samuel Ulrich (17:14) and scored 29 points. Cottage Grove had 51 to take the other team berth at state.
Siuslaw had the girls individual winner, with Rylee Colton edging Marist Catholic’s Jennifer Tsai by less than one second finishing in 19:30. But the Spartans had four of the first six finishers and scored 25 points, to Siuslaw’s 37. Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack finished 12th in 22:23.
Sky-Em League Boys
Team Scores: Siuslaw 29, Cottage Grove 51, Marist Catholic 71, Marshfield 77, Junction City 151, Elmira inc.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, Mar, 16:25; 2. Chad Hughes, Siu, 16:42; 3. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 17:14; 4. Jaden Owens, CG, 17:16; 5. Carter Bengston, CG, 17:17; 6. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 17:25; 7. Ethan Petersen, CG, 17:51; 8. Brayden Linton, Siu, 17:58; 9. Kellen Cranmer, MC, 18:04; 10. Jacob Blankenship, Siu, 18:05. Also: 11. Talon Ross, Siu, 18:12; 12. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 18:12; 17. Elijah Cellura, Mar, 18:32; 18. Dylan Jensen, Siu, 18:55; 22. Corbin Reeves, Mar, 19:24; 28. Bridger Olson, Mar, 20:18; 30. Jack Waddington, Mar, 20:53; 33. Gavin Stovall, Mar, 21:41.
Sky-Em League Girls
Team Scores: Marist Catholic 25, Siuslaw 37, Cottage Grove 80, Junction City 91, Marshfield inc, Elmira inc.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Rylee Colton, Siu, 19:30; 2. Jennifer Tsai, MC, 19:31; 3. Alyssa Johnson, Elm, 20:23; 4. Emilie Nelson, MC, 20:31; 5. Alina Niggli, MC, 20:59; 6. Reeve Helvoigt, MC, 21:05; 7. Corduroy Holbrook, Siu, 21:19; 8. Libby Fox, JC, 21:41; 9. Jane Lacouture, Siu, 22:18; 10. Maya Wells, Siu, 22:18. Also: 12. Bailey Wallack, Mar, 22:23; 15. Macy McNeill, Siu, 22:36; 16. Addison McNeill, Siu, 22:54; 24. Sara Weatherly, Mar, 25:04; 26. Elizabeth Delgado, Mar, 26:32; 30. Jenna Erickson, Mar, 31:22.
MIDWESTERN LEAGUE: Crater’s boys and Ashland’s girls took the team titles in the meet at Valley of the Rogue State Park on Wednesday.
North Bend’s teams both finished out of the running for one of the four spots in the state meet, the girls placing sixth and the boys seventh.
Tyrone Gorze raced through the course in 14:44 to win the individual title for Crater, beating teammate Joisah Tostenson by nearly a minute. The Comets had 20 points, to 90 for Churchill and Ashland, with Springfield fourth.
North Bend was led by Aidin Wilson, who was 22nd in 18:21.
Ashland won the girls meet with 42 points, led by individual champion Grace Yaconelli, who finished in 18:45. Thurston’s Breanna Raven was second in 19:47.
Ashland had 42 points, while Crater had 64. Sara Slade led North Bend, finishing 14th in 21:36.
Midwestern League Boys
Team Scores: Crater 20, Churchill 90, Ashland 90, Springfield 104, Thurston 124, North Eugene 124, North Bend 147, Eagle Point inc.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Tyrone Gorze, Cra, 14:44; 2. Josiah Tostenson, Cra, 15:40; 3. Nathan Stein, Ash, 15:51; 4. Tate Broesder, Cra, 16:40; 5. Ravi Guerrero, Ash, 16:44; 6. Shaun Garnica, Cra, 16:46; 7. Ryder Hvall, Cra, 16:53; 8. Ammon Gallup, Thu, 17:01; 9. Austin Gottfried, NE, 17:13; 10. Caleb Doddington, Cra, 17:17. Also: 22. Aidin Wilson, NB, 18:21; 25. Gavin Schmidt, NB, 18:33; 32. Nathaniel Folsom, NB, 19:26; 34. Brandon Stinson, NB, 19:33; 36. Derek Bell, NB, 19:52; 38. Benjamin Swank, NB, 19:56; 45. Tiago Schrader, NB, 20:26.
Midwestern League Girls
Team Scores: Ashland 42, Crater 64, Thurston 94, Springfield 109, North Eugene 111, North Bend 129, Churchill 130, Eagle Point inc.
Individual Results (5,000 Meters): 1. Grace Yaconelli, Ash, 18:45; 2. Breanna Raven, Thu, 19:47; 3. Lindsay Siebert, Cra, 19:51; 4. Artana Nice, NE, 20:01; 5. Annika Wells, Ash, 20:02; 6. Taylor Heer, Chu, 20:24; 7. Stephanie White, Thu, 20:47; 8. Jailyn Becerra-Brigido, NE, 20:51; 9. Emma West, Cra, 20:57; 10. Samantha Payne, Cra, 21:05. Also: 14. Sara Slade, NB, 21:36; 22. Emma Slade, NB, 22:24; 23. Abby Woodruff, NB, 23:26; 30. Clara Messner, NB, 23:44; 39. Maryam Qadir, NB, 25:12; 45. Rose Hadley, NB, 26:02.