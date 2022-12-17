Bandon’s split of a weekend road trip to Gervais and Salem Academy kept the Tigers at No. 2 in the Class 2A girls coaches basketball poll, behind the Crusaders and ahead of Gervais. Salem Academy got 10 of the 11 first-place votes and the Tigers got the other.
