Bandon’s split of a weekend road trip to Gervais and Salem Academy kept the Tigers at No. 2 in the Class 2A girls coaches basketball poll, behind the Crusaders and ahead of Gervais. Salem Academy got 10 of the 11 first-place votes and the Tigers got the other.

