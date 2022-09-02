Bandon was third in the Class 3A-2A-1A preseason girls cross country poll, behind a well-known newcomer and a familiar foe.
Siuslaw, which won the Class 4A title in its final year in that division last year, was ranked first, followed by the combined Union/Cove team and the Tigers.
Bandon, the Class 3A-2A-1A champion last year, has had a number of top battles with Union/Cove, especially for the boys state trophies, in recent years.
Valley Catholic, another newcomer to Class 3A after dropping down from Class 4A, was ranked fifth.
For the boys, Class 3A is a separate division from Class 2A-1A, and Siuslaw held the top ranking there, as well, ahead of Santiam Christian and Valley Catholic, which were tied for second. Sisters, another school dropping down from Class 4A, was sixth.
There were not enough voters in the poll compiled by the Oregon School Activities Association for Class 4A girls or boys or for Class 2A-1A boys.
Marshfield and North Bend were ranked fifth and sixth in the preseason volleyball poll for Class 4A. North Bend finished in the top eight in its final year of Class 5A last year, suffering just two losses on the court and losing to eventual runner-up Wilsonville in the quarterfinals. But the Bulldogs graduated most of their starting lineup and star middle-blocker Bridget Gould has transferred to Marshfield for her junior season.
Cascade topped the poll and got five first-place votes, while Marshfield had two and North Bend one. Philomath, Sweet Home and Crook County, which also dropped down from Class 5A, were between Cascade and Marshfield.
North Bend’s girls finished just outside of the top 10 in the preseason poll for Class 4A, at No. 11. Gladstone had the No. 1 ranking, while Marist Catholic, which is in the Sky-Em League with Marshfield and North Bend, was No. 2.
Marshfield’s boys were at No. 11 in the Class 4A poll, led by Stayton.
Brookings-Harbor’s boys were sixth in the Class 3A-2A-1A poll.