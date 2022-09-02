Cross Country

Bandon was third in the Class 3A-2A-1A preseason girls cross country poll, behind a well-known newcomer and a familiar foe.

Siuslaw, which won the Class 4A title in its final year in that division last year, was ranked first, followed by the combined Union/Cove team and the Tigers.

