Bandon’s baseball team took a huge step toward winning the Sunset Conference (Class 2A-1A District 5) baseball title Friday, overcoming wet weather conditions to beat host Reedsport 9-4.
The Tigers improved to 8-0 and completed a season sweep of the Brave, who fell to 5-3.
Next up for Bandon is second-place Coquille (7-2), which blanked Waldport 10-0 on Thursday and hosts the Tigers on Tuesday.
In Bandon’s win over Reedsport, Colton Siewell pitched four strong innings and Cooper Lang finished the last three “and did well throwing strikes and putting it on the defense,” Bandon coach Jay Ferrell said.
The Tigers got a hot start at the plate as well, scoring two runs in the first and five more in the second for a big early lead.
Siewell also had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Chris Butler had a double and single and also reached base by walk. He drove in two runs.
“We had good energy out of the guys tonight in bad conditions,” Ferrell said.
He also said Reedsport coach Bill Shaw did a good job preparing for the rain.
“Hats off to Bill for having the field ready to go,” Ferrell said.
Reedsport hosts Siletz Valley on Tuesday in a league game and then Umpqua Valley Christian in a nonleague game Wednesday before visiting Coquille on Friday. Bandon is home against Toledo on Friday.
The Boomers are fourth in the standings at 5-4 after beating Gold Beach 11-4 on Friday.
PIRATES SWEEP: Marshfield stretched its win streak to six games and tuned up for Tuesday’s big showdown with league-leading Marist Catholic by sweeping host Cottage Grove 12-3 and 12-6 on Friday.
The Pirates improved to 7-2 in league play heading into the home game against Marist Catholic (7-0), which handed the Pirates their only two league losses. The Spartans also play their first league game against third-place Junction City (6-2) on Monday.
Marshfield and Cottage Grove were tied at 3 after two innings in Friday’s opener, but the Pirates pulled away with four runs in the third. Gannon Frost had two hits and four RBIs in the win and Cobin Bouska had two hits and three runs. Drake Rogers had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Dom Montiel hit a two-run home run. Luke Parry also drove in two runs and Riley Murphy had two hits, a run and an RBI. Rogers, Bouska, Murphy, Frost and Ryder Easton all had doubles. Parry, Murphy and Johnny Calvert combined on a four-hitter.
In the nightcap, Rogers had three hits and four runs and Montiel three hits and three RBIs. Wyatt Peck had two hits and three runs and Calvert two hits, two runs and an RBI. Steel Carpenter scored twice as a courtesy runner.
Montiel had a double and triple, Calvert hit two doubles and Rogers and Peck also hit doubles.
Montiel also pitched into the fifth inning, striking out 10. Easton and Calvert finished on the mound, with Calvert recording four of his five outs by strikeout.
SOFTBALL
TIGERS SHUT OUT REEDSPORT: Bandon had another dominant win in the Sunset Conference (Class 2A-1A District 4), beating the Brave 11-0.
The Tigers have scored in double digits in all their league wins
Toledo stayed perfect in the league standings by blanking Gold Beach 7-0 and Myrtle Point topped Siletz Valley 15-2.
Combined with Coquille’s 6-5 win over Waldport, Toledo remained on top of the league standings at 9-0, followed by Bandon (7-1), Coquille and Reedsport (4-4) and Waldport (4-5).
Bandon visited Coquille on Monday (results were not available by press time) and has a big home game against Toledo on Friday. The Boomers won the first game between the teams 5-3, the only time Toledo has given up runs in a league contest.