Bandon’s girls basketball team came up just short against North Douglas in the championship game of the annual Bandon Dunes Holiday Tournament on Friday.
The Warriors are one of the best teams in Class 1A (ranked third in the coaches poll) while Bandon remains No. 2 in the Class 2A poll.
Bandon earlier beat Mapleton 74-14 and Eddyville 56-34 before losing in the championship game.
“The tournament was fun,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “We played some tough games and had a chance to get better.”
The opener was a good game for the Tigers, coming out of the Christmas break.
“We played hard from the tip and it was a good game to get back in a rhythm,” Sammons said.
Olivia Thompson had 22 points, Katelyn Senn 20 and Abby Weston 10 in the win.
Against Eddyville, the Tigers led by 10 before a big run in the fourth quarter.
“It was nice to go on a big run and not let a good team back in it,” Sammons said.
Eddyville entered the game with a 5-1 record.
“The championship game was a heck of a game between two really good teams,” Sammons said. “It was physical and back and forth the whole way.
“We did some good things and also made some mistakes at times that cost us some opportunities. It will be great for us to go back and watch film and learn from.”
He also gave North Douglas credit for the win. The Warriors are 8-2 with the losses to Salem Academy, which handed Bandon its only other loss, and Class 3A power Sutherlin.
Sammons came away happy with his team’s performance.
“The biggest thing is I am super proud of their heart and effort the entire game,” he said. “They battled and played extremely hard and left it all out there.
“Looking forward, we are excited to continue to get better and get into games in our new league.”
The Tigers host Illinois Valley on Tuesday and visit Oakland on Friday as they return to the Valley Coast Conference schedule. They also have a big rescheduled game against Central Linn on Saturday at home.
Myrtle Point also was in the Bandon Dunes tournament, winning the consolation title.
The Bobcats lost to East Linn Christian 39-35 in the opening round before beating Siuslaw 49-13 and Kennedy 48-14.
Myrtle Point visits Siuslaw on Tuesday before opening Skyline League play with games at Yoncalla on Friday and at home against North Douglas on Saturday.
Bandon’s Senn and Thompson and Myrtle Point’s Grace Bradford were named to the all-tournament team.
BOYS
Kennedy won the Bandon Dunes tournament, beating East Linn Christian 56-41 in the championship game after topping host Bandon 43-27 in the semifinals.
Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said the Trojans are a talented and athletic group after Kennedy’s win over the Tigers.
In that game, Bandon led 21-19 at halftime but only scored six points in the second half.
“Kennedy made some good adjustments in the second half and shut Owen (Brown) down and our offense couldn’t score,” Quattrocchi said. “Kennedy is well coached and fundamentally sound.”
Quattrocchi said he was proud of Bandon’s defensive performance in the loss and said his team’s effort was strong all night. Brown led the Tigers with 14 points and Eli Freitag added eight.
Bandon fell to North Douglas 60-40 in the third-place game.
“We did not play like we did last night,” Quattrocchi said. “North Douglas was physical and took it to us. We played on our heels. They have athletes and it was tough to match up with them.”
Owen Brown had 14 points and Carter Brown nine in the third-place game.
Bandon beat Mapleton 64-22 to open the tournament. Owen Brown had 16 points and Colton Siewell 10 in that win.
The Tigers are 6-4 as they resume league play at home against Illinois Valley on Tuesday.
Myrtle Point’s boys finished seventh in the tournament, falling to East Linn Christian 56-52 before losing to Alsea 48-37 and beating Mapleton 56-23.
The Bobcats are 3-7 heading into Tuesday’s game at Siuslaw and the league opener at Yoncalla on Friday.
Bandon’s Owen Brown and Myrtle Point’s Howard Blanton were on the all-tournament team.