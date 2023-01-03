Bandon Dunes

The 15th and fourth greens at Bandon Dunes, the resort's original course. 

 John Gunther, The World

Bandon’s girls basketball team came up just short against North Douglas in the championship game of the annual Bandon Dunes Holiday Tournament on Friday.

The Warriors are one of the best teams in Class 1A (ranked third in the coaches poll) while Bandon remains No. 2 in the Class 2A poll.



