NORTH BEND — In the eyes of North Bend girls basketball coach Mike Forrester, the Bulldogs missed an opportunity on Friday, when they fell to visiting Thurston 39-28.
“I feel bad for our girls because that was a game we could have got,” Forrester said. “We beat ourselves tonight. We totally beat ourselves tonight.”
North Bend was woeful early and then failed to score in the third quarter, and still had a chance to win the game until a flurry of Thurston points after the Bulldogs had pulled within three points early in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well,” Forrester said. “We probably should have looked to get the ball inside more (instead of shooting 3-pointers).”
But when the Bulldogs went inside, they most often were off the mark or well-defended by the Colts.
Thurston was up by double figures early in the game as the Colts hit their first five shots, including a trio of 3-pointers by Riyen Kauffman.
North Bend recovered from the first surge, but Thurston finished the opening eight minutes strong for an 18-9 lead.
But North Bend battled back in the second to pull within 24-20 at the break.
Nevaeh Edera hit a pair of 3-pointers from the wing and Adrianna Frank another and two free throws as the Bulldogs got back into the game.
North Bend’s defense was tough in the third quarter, keeping the Colts off the scoreboard for more than five minutes. But the Colts got a pair of put-back buckets and another off a turnover and North Bend failed to make a shot in the quarter and trailed 30-20 heading to the fourth.
Edera finally hit a free throw to end the dry spell early in the fourth and then Frank and Trinity Barker nailed 3-pointers to pull North Bend back within three points. But they only scored one the rest of the way as the Colts pulled away.
In addition to the shooting woes, North Bend gave up a bunch of offensive rebounds, and also had a number of turnovers that led to easy shots by the Colts. Those miscues came mostly because of Thurston’s Morgan Casley getting into North Bend’s passing lanes when the Bulldogs passed the ball around the perimeter looking for shots.
“We didn’t have a ton of turnovers in the press,” Forrester said.
Casley hit a back-breaking 3-pointer after one of those steals and finished with 11 points, the same number as teammate Quealey Carpenter. Kauffman had all 10 of her points in the opening quarter.
Frank had 13 points, Barker eight and Edera seven for North Bend, but none of their teammates scored.
North Bend also lost at Springfield 43-27 on Wednesday, but Forrester felt good about that loss.
“I thought we played pretty well at Springfield,” Forrester said. “Springfield is good.
“The effort was there all night. We just had some mistakes at bad times.”
Frank and Barker had eight points each and Kylee Lambert six against the Millers, who are 4-2 in league play, with one of the losses a three-point setback against Crater (No. 2 in the coaches poll) and the other against top-ranked Willamette.
The Bulldogs, who now are 2-3, didn’t play as well against the Colts, who are 3-3 and in the mix with North Bend for a possible Class 5A playoff spot.
“We missed a lot of shots tonight,” Forrester said. “I’m glad we get to play them again in a week and a half.”