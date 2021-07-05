Three South Coast golfers had recent holes in one on different golf courses in Oregon.
The first came on June 15, when Richard Whitworth had a hole-in-one on the 11th hole at Bandon Crossings. Whitworth used a 7-iron on the 135-yard hole. It was his first career hole-in-one and was witnessed by Doug Albee and Jim Lorenzen.
The second ace came on June 18, by Southwestern Oregon Community College golf coach Ray Fabien on the Glaze Meadow Golf Course at Black Butte Ranch. Fabien used a 5-iron on the 166-yard 11th hole. It was his first ace in 38 yards of golfing.
The final ace came this week by Montana Frame of Reedsport at Forest Hills Country Club. Frame aced the second/11th hole on Saturday (June 27). Frame’s shot was witnessed by Noah Sullens.