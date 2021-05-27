WILSONVILLE — North Bend had a trio of third-place finishers and a number of others make the podium in the Class 5A Invitational at Wilsonville on Friday and Saturday.
All the running events were held the first day and all the field events the second, when North Bend had its best individual finishes.
Roman Fritz was third in the javelin with a throw of 181 feet, 9 inches (1 inch behind second place). Teammate Keegan Young was fifth in the same event (171-11). Brody Justice cleared 13-9 to take third in the pole vault.
For the girls, Randee Cunningham was third in the triple jump, with a leap of 33-7 ¾.
On the first day, North Bend’s Jason Padget was fourth in the 100 (11.42) and North Bend’s 4x100 relay placed fifth (45.35).
Lennon Riddle was seventh in the pole vault for North Bend’s girls (9-6) and Alexis Hampton was eighth in the discus (99-3).
Lupita Trujillo just missed placing in the pole vault, with a ninth-place effort, while Celeste Sinko was 10th in both the 800 and 1,500. Eli Bogatin placed 11th in the 300 hurdles for North Bend’s boys.
North Salem ran away with the girls team title, doubling up second-place Crescent Valley with 104 points, while Churchill won the boys crown.
Class 5A
At Wilsonville
BOYS
Team Scores: Churchill 92, Wilsonville 51.5, Ridgeview 50, Crescent Valley 48.5, Ashland 46. Also: North Bend 25.
Shot Put — 1. Kobe Johnson, Thurston, 56-10. Also: 13. Roman Fritz, North Bend, 41-8. Discus — 1. Aiden Paul, West Albany, 172-1. Also: Josiah Jensen, North Bend, ND. Javelin — 1. Samuel Jennings, Pendleton, 190-0. Also: 3. Roman Fritz, North Bend, 181-9; 5. Keegan Young, North Bend, 171-11. High Jump — 1. Cooper Becklin, Wilsonville, 6-3. Long Jump — 1. Rocco Marshall, Wilsonville, 22-8. Triple Jump — 1. Nathan Fields, Churchill, 43-0. Pole Vault — 1. Taylor Morehouse, The Dalles, 14-0. Also: 3. Brody Justice, North Bend, 13-9; Trenton Parrott, North Bend, NH.
100 — 1. Jacob Trone, Churchill, 11.23. Also: 4. Jason Padget, North Bend, 11.42. 200 — 1. Jacob Trone, Churchill, 23.01. 400 — 1. Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridegeview, 51.11. 800 — 1. Jordan Henke, Crescent Valley, 1:55.72. 1,500 — 1. Tyrone Gorze, Crater, 3:50.88. 3,000 — 1. Cameron Stein, Ashland, 8:44.15. 110 High Hurdles — 1. Cody Gehrett, Ridgeview, 14.60. Also: 16. Eli Bogatin, North Bend, 17.43. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Cody Gehrett, Ridgeview, 39.00. Also: 11. Eli Bogatin, North Bend, 43.84. 4x100 Relay — 1. Churchill, 43.97. Also: 5. North Bend, 45.35. 4x400 Relay — 1. Churchill, 3:30.40.
GIRLS
Team Scores: North Salem 104, Crescent Valley 52, La Salle Prep 51, Corvallis 50, Hood River Valley 32. Also: North Bend 9.
Shot Put — 1. Ofeina Pulotu, Parkrose, 40-5 ¾. Discus — 1. Gabriella Tata-Rodrigues Jr., North Salem, 128-8. Also: 8. Alexis Hampton, North Bend, 99-3. Javelin — 1. Rylee Lemen, Putnam, 123-4. High Jump — 1. Abby Sheets, La Salle Prep, 5-4.Long Jump — 1. Nerissa Thompson, North Salem, 17-1 ½. Also: 11. Randee Cunningham, North Bend, 15-3 ¼. Triple Jump — 1. “Dallas” Majorie Hutchins, Crook County, 35-0 ½. Also: 3. Randee Cunningham, North Bend, 33-7 ¼. Pole Vault — 1. Poppy Miller, Hood River Valley, 12-0. Also: 7. Lennon Riddle, North Bend, 9-6; 9. Lupita Trujillo, North Bend, 8-0.
100 — 1. Nerissa Thompson, North Salem, 12.35. 200 — 1. Nerissa Thompson, North Salem, 25.71. 400 — 1. Savannah Moore, St. Helens, 59.84. 800 — 1. Chloe Bullock, Hood River Valley, 2:20.25. Also: 10. Celeste Sinko, North Bend, 2:28.92. 1,500 — 1. Eimy Martinez, North Salem, 4:46.19. Also: 10. Celeste Sinko, North Bend, 5:10.21. 3,000 — 1. Eimy Martinez, North Salem, 10:19.22. 100 High Hurdles — 1. Kensey Gault, Ridgeview, 15.40. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Kensey Gault, Ridgeview, 46.12. 4x100 Relay — 1. La Salle Prep, 50.38. 4x400 Relay — 1. Crescent Valley, 4:14.91.