track
Metro Creative Connection

The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s track team tied for third at the recent NWAC championships, led by sophomore multi-event specialist Skotlyn Hill.

SWOCC and Clark College each scored 111 points, just two behind runner-up Spokane. Lane was the runaway winner with 227.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Graduation is soon approaching. If you are your child is graduating from high school, What are his / her plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters