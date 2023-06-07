The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s track team tied for third at the recent NWAC championships, led by sophomore multi-event specialist Skotlyn Hill.
SWOCC and Clark College each scored 111 points, just two behind runner-up Spokane. Lane was the runaway winner with 227.
The men placed sixth overall with 55 points. Lane won with 242.
Hill was the champion in the heptathlon, amassing 3,992 points over the two-day event. Teammate Lulu Stewart was fourth with 3,460.
Hill won the 800 in the heptathlon (2:26.36) and the 100 hurdles (15.36) and finished second behind Stewart in the 200 (26.78) and high jump (4-9 ½) and was third in the long jump (15-2 ¼), her only relatively weak events the two throws where she was seventh in the shot put (26-6 ¼) and javelin (64-11).
Stewart had winning marks of 26.37 in the 200 and 4-10 ½ in the high jump and was second in the long jump (15-6 ¼), fourth in the hurdles (16.48), sixth in the javelin (66-2) and eighth in the 800 (3:09.37) and shot put (24-6 ½).
During the regular portion of the meet, Hill won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:04.30.
Stewart was third (26.24) and Aneyai Smith eighth (26.27) in the 200.
The Lakers also had two placers in the 100 hurdles — Skotlyn Hill was second (14.92) and Stewart fourth (15.30).
The Lakers finished fourth in the 4x100 relay with the team of Cloee McLeod, Hill, Stewart and Smith finishing in 49.94.
The 4x400 relay team of Nina Garland, Smith, Feather Miller and Hill was sixth in 4:16.66.
In the field events, Hill won the triple jump by leaping 34-9 ¾. Kadence James was fifth (31-5 ¾). In the long jump, Stewart was third (16-9 ¼) and Hill sixth (15-10 ½).
The Lakers had three of the top finishers in the long jump, with Stewart second and Kadence James third, both clearing 4-10 ½, and Hill fourth (4-8 ¾). Lupita Trujillo was sixth in the pole vault (8-10 1/4).
In the throwing events, Aurora Parsons was fifth in the shot put (38-6) and fourth in the discus (128-1). Skylar Willey was fifth in the javelin (121-4).
Marshfield graduate Mira Matthews placed third in the discus (128-2), fourth in the hammer (136-2), sixth in the shot put (36-9 ½) and sixth in the javelin (119-5).
For the men, Raekwon Weatherspoon finished second in the 100 meters with a time of 10.77.
Kaleb Scott was sixth in the 400 (50.48). Landon Theisen placed fourth in the 800 (2:00.31) after posting the fastest qualifying time in the prelims (1:58.08).
The Lakers were third in the 4x100 relay with the team of Scott, Cole Garland, Weatherspoon and Jaydon Davis (42.97).
The 4x400 team of Garland, Theisen, Weatherspoon and Scott was sixth (3:28.84).
In the field events, Weatherspoon won the long jump (23-11) and was third in the triple jump (45-0 ¼).
Onwaja Thomas was seventh in the high jump (6-1 ¼).
Linkin Harrison was fourth in the shot put (45-8). Justin Ohman was seventh in the hammer (134-2) and J’Mie Lawrence was seventh in the javelin (150-11).
In the decathlon, Taylor Sittser placed seventh (4,360) and Ricky Mitchell eighth (4,075).
Sittser was fourth in the 100 (11.80), eighth in the 400 (56.04), 10th in the 1,500 (5:45.71), eighth in the 110 hurdles (19.28), seventh in the high jump (5-3 ¼), seventh in the pole vault (8-2 ½), sixth in the long jump (18-2 ¼), seventh in the shot put (26-3 ½), seventh in the shot put (26-3 ½), eighth in the discus (79-10) and fourth in the javelin (133-8).
Mitchell was eighth in the 100 (12.03), ninth in the 400 (56.05), sixth in the 1,500 (5:08.50), seventh in the 110 hurdles (18.41), seventh in the high jump (5-3 ¼), eighth in the pole vault (7-6 ½), fifth in the shot put (29-6 ½), third in the discus (90-8), ninth in the javelin (112-5) and did not have a legal attempt in the long jump.
Prior to the NWAC championships, SWOCC hosted the South Region finals. Both the men and women finished third in the team races, with Lane winning.
For the women, the Titans had 242 points, Clark 128 and SWOCC 114. In the men’s team race, Lane had 308.5, Clackamas had 85 and SWOCC 76.
For the women, Hill won the 400 hurdles (1:05.76) and triple jump (34-1 ¼).
Stewart won the long jump (17-0).
Hill also was second in the 100 hurdles (14.90). Stewart also was second in the 200 (26.37), third in the 100 hurdles (15.25),
The Lakers were second in the 4x100 relay (49.69) and third in the 4x400 relay (4:29.66).
James was second in the high jump (4-10 ½).
Parsons was second in the shot put (39-3 ¼). Willey was runner-up in the javelin (122-0).
For the men, Scott won the 400 (50.11). Thomas was champion in the high jump (6-5).
Weatherspoon was second in the 200 (22.28) and third in the 100 (10.89).
The Lakers finished third in the 4x100 relay (43.11).
Harrison took third in the shot put (46-1 ¼).