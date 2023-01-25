SWOCC

The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team used a strong second half to beat visiting Portland 59-50 on Saturday and split its two games for the week.

The Lakers trailed the Panthers 25-23 at the break but outscored Portland 16-13 in the third quarter and 20-12 in the fourth to earn the victory.



