The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team used a strong second half to beat visiting Portland 59-50 on Saturday and split its two games for the week.
The Lakers trailed the Panthers 25-23 at the break but outscored Portland 16-13 in the third quarter and 20-12 in the fourth to earn the victory.
Gillian Roybal had a huge game for the Lakers, making 8 of 15 3-pointers on the way to scoring 26 points. Skylar Willie added 10 points and nine rebounds and Jaci Powers had eight points and 10 rebounds.
SWOCC hit nine of 12 free throws in the win.
On Wednesday, the Lakers fell to host Umpqua 66-48, with the Riverhawks taking an early advantage by outscoring SWOCC 20-12 in the first quarter.
Powers had 12 points, Roybal nine and KylieMonet Fletcher-Gilbert eight. Willey had 10 rebounds.
At 3-3, the Lakers are fifth in the NWAC South Region heading into their first half bye in the schedule Wednesday. Lane is a perfect 5-0 and Clackamas and Linn-Benton are 4-1 with Umpqua 3-2.
SWOCC is at Clackamas on Saturday and hosts Linn-Benton on Feb. 1 before playing six of its eight games in the second half of the schedule on the road.
SWOCC’s men weren’t so fortunate during the week, losing both games late, including one to Portland at the buzzer Saturday.
The Lakers couldn’t hold on to a second-half lead on Wednesday, when the Lakers fell to Umpqua 82-76. SWOCC led 38-31 at the break.
Onwaja Thomas had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers in the loss. O’shen Cazimero added 13 points and Zach Jefferson had 12. Thomas and Merrick Sherwood, who had eight points, each grabbed nine rebounds.
On Saturday, Thomas hit two free throws to give the Lakers a lead in the final seconds, but Josh Lincoln made a layup at the buzzer to give the Panthers a 70-69 win.
Sherwood led the way on offense for SWOCC, hitting seven of 10 3-pointers and four of five free throws for 25 points. Thomas added 13.
The Lakers didn’t shoot well, at 21-for-54, but did make 11 3-pointers. The Lakers also had just six turnovers, to 12 for Portland.
Lincoln had 27 points for Portland, which shot just over 50 percent overall and won despite making just one of 10 3-pointers and nine of 19 free throws (SWOCC was just 16-for-24 from the line).
The Lakers missed a chance to take a big step up in the standings before the late flurry of road games.
SWOCC and Portland both are 3-3 in the jumbled South Region standings. Clackamas is 3-1 and Umpqua, Linn-Benton and Chemeketa all are 3-2. Clark and Mount Hood are 2-3 while Lane has just win, but that victory coming against league-leading Clackamas.