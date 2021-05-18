The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team had a pair of mixed results against Umpqua this week, coming from two sets down to beat the Riverhawks at home Monday and falling in four sets at Roseburg on Tuesday.
Monday’s match came with the Lakers rallying for a 23-25, 22-25, 25-16, 27-25, 15-10 victory.
Tayler Parks had 14 kills, three aces and 11 digs in the win and Halen Riness had 44 assists, 15 digs and five blocks. Claire Maghan had 11 kills, two aces and six blocks and Cianna Jorgenson had eight kills and eight blocks.
“It was a great team effort,” SWOCC coach Stephanie Willett said. “They really came together tonight and played as a team.”
The next night, the Lakers couldn’t keep up in the final two sets, falling 26-24, 21-25, 25-12, 25-20.
Amanda Clark had nine kills and 18 digs, Riness had 31 assists and Jorgenson had seven kills and three blocks.
The Lakers are at Clackamas on Friday night. SWOCC is 5-7 in league play.