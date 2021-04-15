The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team completed a sweep of Mount Hood by outlasting the Saints in five sets Friday in the Lakers’ home opener.
The Lakers lost the final seven points of the first set before bouncing back to take a 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 15-9 victory.
Tayler Parks had 20 kills, five aces and eight digs for SWOCC. Halen Riness had 44 assists and two aces; Amanda Clark had 12 digs, 11 kills and three aces; and Claire Maghan had 10 kills, two aces and four blocks.
The Lakers improved to 4-2 overall, both losses coming to South Region leader Lane, which is unbeaten.
Next up for SWOCC is the region’s second-place team, 4-1 Rogue, which visits SWOCC on Wednesday.
The Lakers will visit the Ospreys on Friday and host Clackamas on Wednesday, April 21.
As with all other sports for SWOCC’s during this year, no fans are allowed for the contests.
SOFTBALL
The Lakers swept visiting Clackamas on Friday, taking a dramatic extra-innings 4-3 win in the opener and coming from behind to win the nightcap 8-5.
SWOCC needed a run in the seventh inning to force extra innings in the first game after Clackamas scored twice in the top of the seventh to take a 3-2 lead.
Samantha Mansfield had a single to score Rheanna Russo with the tying run.
In the eighth, Madison Jessop scored the winning run on a grounder to third by McKenna Marshall.
Russo had a double and two runs in the victory.
In the second game, Clackamas scored three runs in the fourth inning to go up 5-2, but the Lakers rallied, scoring one in the bottom of the fourth and four in the fifth to go in front for good.
Brittany Bye gave the Lakers an early lead with a two-run home run in the first inning and added a second homer in the fifth inning.
Russo, Mansfield, Madison Kaneko, Kylie Lenzi and Hannah Tennant all had doubles for the Lakers.
Russo, Kaneko, Bye and Mansfield all had two hits.
Alyssa Jimenez and Alyssa Smokey combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound as the Lakers improved to 9-1 overall.
This week, the Lakers host Chemeketa on Friday and Saturday.