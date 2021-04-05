The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team competed in a different pool, but still in virtual fashion against two other teams, and had similar results, beating Barton Community College and South Georgia State Community College.
The Lakers performed their portion of the meet in Lebanon, rather than at Mingus Park, where they have been competing in preparation for the upcoming NJCAA championships.
SWOCC’s women beat South Georgia State 169-51 and Barton 176-38. The Laker men topped South Georgia State 167-68 and Barton 136-119.
Women who posted the fastest times in their events included Bethany Foster in the 1000 freestyle (12 minutes, 26.17 seconds), Lucy Brenner in the 100 butterfly (1:11.00), Ximena Lucio Calzada in the 50 freestyle (27.50), Jacqueline Feurtado in the 100 freestyle (54.89) and 50 butterfly (27.81), Libbey Ketchum in the 500 freestyle (6:03.23), and LynDea Turner in the 400 individual medley (5:05.98).
The Lakers also won both relays, with Turner, Meredith Mandall, feurtado and Lucio Calzada teaming to win the 200 medley relay in 1:59.38 and Foster, Luci Brenner, Lucio Calzada and Feurtado teaming in the 800 freestyle relay in 8:43.00.
Second-place finishers included Gabbi Kincaid in the 1000 freestyle (12:31.31), Luico Calzada in the 200 freestyle (2:11.77) and 50 butterfly (30.81), Turner in the 50 backstroke (30.20) and 100 backstroke (1:03.46, Lizzy Mulanax in the 50 breaststroke (36.46 and 100 breaststroke (1:18.58), Foster in the 500 freestyle (6:03.90), and Mandal in the 400 individual medley (5:08.87).
The Lakers also finished second in both relays with their second teams, with Brenner, Rhylee Sinks, Foster and Mulanax finishing in 2:08.35 in the medley relay and Mulanax, Ketchum, Avy Wtats and Kincaid finishing in 9:33.94 in the 800 freestyle relay.
Men posting the top times included Rainey Lambert in the 50 backstroke (27.43), Alejandro Robles Ruiz in the 100 butterfly (50.68) and 100 freestyle (46.26), Lyle Fortune in the 100 backstroke (55.26), Wyatt Smith in the 500 freestyle (5:07.18) and Emile Dost in the 400 individual medley (4:14.48).
The Lakers also won both men’s relays, with the group of Robles Ruiz, Dost, Connor Spanos and Fortune taking the 200 medley relay in 1:38.68 and Robles Ruiz, Fortune, Smith and Hunter Fosler winning the 800 freestyle relay (7:33.51).
Men with the second-best times included Smith in the 1000 freestyle (10:24.46), AJ Kliewer in the 50 backstroke (28.87), Dost in the 100 butterfly (51.40) and 100 freestyle (49.10) and Fosler in the 500 freestyle (5:07.64).
VOLLEYBALL
A pair of Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball players were honored by the NWAC South Region as players of the week.
Sophomore Amanda Clark was defensive player of the week and freshman Halen Riness was the setter of the week.
ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE
SWOCC had more than 20 student-athletes earn academic excellence honors for the spring 2020 and/or fall 2020 terms.
Spring winners included Camden Chose (golf), Patrick Hurney (baseball), Lindsay Janzer (track and field), Andrew Nakashima (baseball), Gabrielle Pond (baseball), Jeremy Potter (track and field), Sophie Richmond (softball), Marco Robinson (baseball), Kayla Tso (track and field), Sydney Walker (baseball), Kristopher Wood (golf) and Vohn Ymaguchi (baseball).
Fall honorees included Amanda Clark (volleyball), Khaleb Fields (soccer), Tyler Garner (golf), Grayson Goodale (cross country), Cacia Larsen (soccer), Kaykeolani Lautaimi (soccer), Alexander Schultz (golf) and Daniela Vimbela (cross country).