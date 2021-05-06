The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team had another banner showing at the NJCAA national championships, with the women posting their best-ever team finish of second place and the Lakers collecting four individual national titles.
Jacqueline Feurtado became the first-ever women’s individual winner for the Lakers when she took the 100-yard individual medley and Alejandro Robles Ruiz became SWOCC’s first swimmer with multiple national titles when he won the 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke.
Host Indian River State College again dominated the team competitions, but SWOCC’s women and men combined to score the second-most points by any school. The men finished third behind Indian River and Iowa Central Community College, passing Barton Community College on the final event to finish a half-point ahead of Barton.
SWOCC’s Sandra Bullock was named coach of the year.
The championships in Florida were the first time this season that the Lakers actually competed in person against other teams — all their meets before nationals were held virtually.
“I am so proud of these kids,” Bullock said, both about the national championships and the season as a whole. “They did an amazing job maintaining COVID protocol — they really were the only ones doing it and didn’t even complain.”
SWOCC had a number of strong finishes throughout the meet, especially in the relays.
The women were second in the 800 freestyle relay with the squad of Lyndea Turner, Meredith Mandal, Bethany Foster and Feurtado and the 400 freestyle relay (Turner, Foster, Ximena Lucio Calzada and Feurtado). They also placed third in the 200 freestyle relay (Turner, Rhylee Sinks, Foster and Lucio Calzada), 400 medley relay (Turner, Meredith Mandal, Feurtado and Lucio Calzada), 200 medley relay (Luci Brenner, Mandal, Feurtado and Lucio Calzada).
SWOCC’s men were second in the 400 medley relay with the group of Robles Ruiz, Emile Dost, Lyle Fortune and Connor Spanos.
The Lakers were third in the 500 freestyle relay (Dost, Fortune, Spanos and Robles Ruiz) and 200 medley relay (Robles Ruiz, Dost, Fortune and Spons), fourth in the 800 freestyle relay (Robles Ruiz, Hunter Fosler, Fortune and Dost) and sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (Rainey Lambert, William Evans, AJ Kliewer and Spanos).
Feurtado also placed third in the 200 individual medley,
Robles Ruiz was third in the 50 freestyle. Other SWOCC men with top-three finishes included Dost in the 100 individual medley, 200 individual medley and 400 individual medley, Wyatt Smith in the 500 freestyle and 1650 freestyle.
Results
WOMEN
Team Scores: Indian River State College 1374, SWOCC 674, Iowa Central Community College 562, Jamestown Community College 329, Erie Community College 213, Erie Community College 213, Genesee Community College 184, South Georgia State College 135, Barton Community College 88, Iowa Lakes Community College 55.
1000 Freestyle — 1. Victoria Otis, IRSC. Also: 6. Libbey Ketchum, SWOCC, 11:37.78; 8. Bethany Foster, SWOCC, 11:47.48; 9. Gabbi Kincaid, SWOCC, 11:52.36.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Taryn Dailey, IRSC, 2:06.00, Also: 3. Jacqueline Feurtado, SWOCC, 2:09.02; 6. LynDea Turner, SWOCC, 2:12.79; 9. Luci Brenner, SWOCC, 2:19.42; 10. Emily Corbett, SWOCC, 2:26.71.
50 Freestyle: 1. Karianne Yuchnitz, JCC, 23.87. Also: 10. Ximena Lucio Calzada, SWOCC, 26.14; 12. Rhylee Sinks, SWOCC, 26.99.
800 Freestyle Relay — 1. Indian River, 7:41.21. Also: 2. SWOCC (LynDea Turner, Meredith Mandal, Bethany Foster, Jacqueline Feurtado), 8:03.48.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Indian River, 1:37.15. Also: 3. SWOCC (LynDea Turner, Rhylee Sinks, Bethany Foster, Ximena Lucio Calzada), 1:42.46.
50 Backstroke — 1. Catherine Royden-Turner, IRSC, 25.73. Also: 5. LynDea Turner, SWOCC, 27.35; 9. Luci Brenner, SWOCC, 28.94; 10. Emily Corbett, SWOCC, 30.33; 14. Lydia Evans, SWOCC, 35.62.
400 Individual Medley — 1. Rylee Woelk, IRSC, 4:31.96. Also: 6. Meredith Mandal, SWOCC, 4:53.77.
100 Butterfly — 1. Taryn Dailey, IRSC, 55.32. Also: 5. Jacqueline Feurtado, SWOCC, 58.19; 10. Bethany Foster, SWOCC, 1:06.42; 13. Avy Watts, SWOCC, 1:13.80.
200 Freestyle — 1. Victoria Ortiz, IRSC, 1:52.24. Also: 9. Ximena Lucio Calzada, SWOCC, 2:03.50; 10. Lizzy Mulanax, SWOCC, 2:04.42; 11. Libbey Ketchum, SWOCC, 2:08.77; 12. Gabbi Kincaid, SWOCC, 2:14.06.
400 Medley Relay — 1. Indian River, 3:53.53. Also: 3. SWOCC (LynDea Turner, Meredith Mandal, Jacqueline Feurtado, Ximena Lucio Calzada), 4:04.50.
100 Individual Medley — 1. Jacqueline Feurtado, SWOCC, 58.52. Also: 10. Lydia Evans, SWOCC, 1:15.31.
500 Freestyle — 1. Victoria Ortiz, IRSC, 4:53.59. Also: 9. Bethany Foster, SWOCC, 5:32.56; 12. Gabbi Kincaid, SWOCC, 5:43.75; 13. Libbey Ketchum, SWOCC, 5:48.30.
100 Backstroke — 1. Aimee Miller, SGSC, 55.86. Also: 5. LynDae Turner, SWOCC, 58.72; 6. Luci Brenner, SWOCC, 1:01.09; 10. Emily Corbett, SWOCC, 1:06.39.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Magali Mouton, IC, 1:03.91. Also: 6. Lizzy Mulanax, SWOCC, 1:13.11; 7. Rhylee Sinks, SWOCC, 1:15.18.
200 Butterfly — 1. Taryn Dailey, IRSC, 2:03.15. Als0: 6. Meredith Mandal, SWOCC, 2:19.76; 7. Avy Watts, SWOCC, 3:01.00.
200 Medley Relay — 1. Indian River, 1:45.50. Also: 3. SWOCC (Luci Brenner, Meredith Mandal, Jacqueline Feurtado, Ximena Lucio Calzada), 1:52.32.
50 Butterfly — 1. Ella Gates, IRSC, 25.25. Also: 6. Ximena Lucio Calzada, 28.68; 10. Avy Watts, SWOCC, 31.61; 12. Lydia Evans, SWOCC, 33.20.
1650 Freestyle — 1. Victoria Ortiz, IRSC, 16:56.82. Also: 5. Libbey Ketchum, SWOCC, 19:23.44; 7. Bethany Foster, SWOCC, 19:34.74; 9. Gabbi Kincaid, SWOCC, 20:03.82.
100 Freestyle — 1. Taryn Dailey, IRSC, 51.59. Also: 2. Jacqueline Feurtado, SWOCC, 51.84; 10. Ximena Lucio Calzada, SWOCC, 57.00; 12. Lizzy Mulanax, SWOCC, 57.74.
200 Backstroke — 1. Catherine Royden-Turner, IRSC, 2:05.27. Also: 4. LynDea Turner, SWOCC, 2:07.53; 7. Luci Brenner, SWOCC, 2:16.51; 9. Emily Corbett, SWOCC, 2:23.66.
200 Breaststroke — 1. Magali Mouton, IC, 2:20.54. Also: 6. Meredith Mandal, SWOCC, 2:35.79; 7. Rhylee Sinks, SWOCC, 2:48.89.
400 Freestyle Relay —1. Indian River, 3:32.36. Also: 2. SWOCC (LynDea Turner, Bethany Foster, Ximena Lucio Calzada, Jacqueline Feurtado), 3:39.15.
MEN
Team Scores: Indian River State College 1340, Iowa Central Community College 690.50, SWOCC 598, Barton Community College 597.50, South Georgia State College 252, Iowa Lakes Community College 223, Erie community College 159, Jamestown Community College 120, Ancila Chargers 10, Genesee Community College 3.
1000 Freestyle — 1. Chance Conde, IRSC, 9:12.43. Also: 4. Wyatt Smith, SWOCC, 9:43.68; 10. Hunter Fosler, SWOCC, 10:07.63.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Aramis Rivera, IRSC, 1:48.63. Also: 2. Emile Dost, SWOCC, 1:50.10; 8. AJ Kliewer, SWOCC, 1:57.20; 14. Brayden Franzke, SWOCC, 2:02.21.
50 Freestyle — 1. Dean Walker, IRSC, 20.66. Also: 3. Alejandro Robles Ruiz, SWOCC, 20.78; 13. Connor Spanos, SWOCC, 21.98.
800 Freestyle Relay — 1. Indian River, 6:41.70. Also: 4. SWOCC (Alejandro Robles Ruiz, Hunter Fosler, Lyle Fortune, Emile Dost), 6:59.34.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Indian River, 1:21.57. Also: 6. SWOCC (Rainey Lambert, William Evans, AJ Kliewer, Connor Spanos), 1:30.33.
50 Backstroke — 1. Alejandro Robles Ruiz, SWOCC, 23.13. Also: 4. Lyle Fortune, SWOCC, 24.54; 6. Rainey Lambert, SWOCC, 25.44.
400 Individual Medley — 1. Aramis Rivera, IRSC, 3:54.56. Also: 3. Emile Dost, SWOCC, 4:00.42; 10. AJ Kliewer, SWOCC, 4:09.78; 13. Brayden Franzke, SWOCC, 4:28.04.
100 Butterfly — 1. Brennan Hammond, IRSC, 48.79. Also: 10. Connor Spanos, SWOCC, 52.92; 12. Nicholas Topar, SWOCC, 53.22.
200 Freestyle — 1. Caleb Brandon, IRSC, 1:38.50. Also: 11. Wyatt Smith, SWOCC, 1:47.03; 12. Hunter Fosler, SWOCC, 1:47.75.
400 Medley Relay — 1. Indian River, 3:17.59. Also: 2. SWOCC (Alejandro Robles Ruiz, Emile Dost, Lyle Fortune, Connor Spanos), 3:23.73.
100 Individual Medley — 1. Aramis Rivera, IRSC, 50.21. Also: 2. Emile Dost, SWOCC, 50.67; 6. Gerardo Avila, SWOCC, 55.43; 15. William Evans, SWOCC, 58.94.
500 Freestyle — 1. Chance Conde, IRSC, 4:24.56. Also: 3. Wyatt Smith, SWOCC, 4:36.62; 10. Hunter Fosler, SWOCC, 4:50.04.
100 Backstroke — 1. Alejandro Robles Ruiz, SWOCC, 49.62. Also: 7. Lyle Fortune, SWOCC, 53.06; 8. Brayden Franzke, SWOCC, 55.90; 11. Rainey Lambert, SWOCC, 57.06.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Johan Cue Carrillo, BCC, 53.37. Also: 9. AJ Kliewer, SWOCC, 58.78; 10. Gerardo Avila, SWOCC, 59.19; 16. William Evans, SWOCC, 1:06.67.
200 Butterfly — 1. Brennan Hammond, IRSC, 1:47.03. Also: 7. Nicholas Topar, SWOCC, 1:57.62; 13. Zach Dickinson, SWOCC, 2:12.59.
200 Medley Relay — 1. Indian River, 1:30.67. Also: 3. SWOCC (Alejando Robles Ruiz, Emile Dost, Lyle Fotune, Connor Spanos), 1:32.55.
50 Butterfly — 1. Liam Henry, IRSC, 21.89. Also: 10. Connor Spanos, SWOCC, 23.73; 16. Nicholas Topar, SWOCC, 24.35.
1650 Freestyle — 1. Chance Conde, IRSC, 15:31.21. Also: 3. Wyatt Smith, SWOCC, 16:11.88; 9. Hunter Fosler, SWOCC, 17:03.73.
100 Freestyle — 1. Luke Altmann, IRSC, 45.20. Also: 4. Emile Dost, SWOCC, 45.80; 12. Connor Spanos, SWOCC, 48.21; 15. William Evans, SWOCC, 49.92.
200 Backstroke — 1. Alejandro Robles Ruiz, SWOCC, 1:49.48. Also: 8. Brayden Franzke, SWOCC, 2:00.91; 9. Lyle Fortune, SWOCC, 1:57.94; 13. Nicholas Topar, SWOCC, 2:05.93; 14. Rainey Lambert, SWOCC, 2:10.21.
200 Breaststroke — 1. Michael Deans, IRSC, 1:56.82. Also: 8. AJ Kliewer, SWOCC, 2:07.54; 10. Gerardo Avila, SWOCC, 2:16.53; 15. Zach Dickinson, SWOCC, 2:29.35.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Indian River, 3:00.61. Also: 3. SWOCC (Emile Dost, Lyle Fortune, Connor Spanos, Alejandro Robles Ruiz), 3:07.50.