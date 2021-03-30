The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team set three school records during its most recent virtual meet against other squads.
“We really swam well as a team in what was considered our mid-season meet for this shortened season from the end of January through the end of April,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said, noting the team posted 61 season-best marks and 36 personal-best times.
Sophomore Alejandro Robles Ruiz from Spain broke his own school records in both the men’s 50- and 100-yard backstroke with times of 23.07 seconds and 49.68 seconds, respectively. He had set both marks during the NJCAA championships last season.
Freshman Emile Dost from the Netherlands set a new record in the 200 individual medley with his time of 1:52.94.
The women’s team improved to 9-0 in dual meets this season and the men improved to 7-3.
“We have five more weeks of preparation to continue to improve and come together as a team before we head to the NJCAA National Swimming & Diving Championships,” Bullock said.
The SWOCC teams beat Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, Ancilla Domini and South Georgia State in the meet on March 13.
Individuals posting top-three times included Ximena Lucia Calzada (26.22) and Bethany Foster (27.87), first and second in 50 freestyle; LynDea Turner, first in 200 individual medley (2:15.78) and 100 backstroke (1:01.43); Jacqueline Feurtado, first in 100 butterfly (59.05); Feurtado (52.96), Lucio Calzada (56.92) and Lizzy Mulanax (59.32), first through third in 100 freestyle; Foster (5:40.03) and Gabbi Kincaid (5:45.72), first and third in 500 freestyle; Luci Brenner (2:08.98) and Gabbi Kincaid (2:11.06), second and third in 200 freestyle; Meredith Mandal (1:16.76) and Mulanax (1:17.33), second and third in 199 breaststroke; Libbey Ketchum, third in 1000 freestyle (12:03.69); Brenner third in 100 backstroke (1:04.62);
SWOCC’s quartet of Brenner, Mandal, Feurtado and Lucio Calzada won the 200 medley relay (1:56.57) and the group of Turner, Foster, Lucio Calzada and Feurtado had the best time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.12).
For the men, individuals with top-three times included Wyatt Smith (10:11.24) and Jordan Trimyer (11:22.35), first and third in the 1000 freestyle; Robles Ruiz (20.80) and Connor Spanos (22.25), first and third in 50 freestyle; Dost (46.98), first in 50 freestyle; Robles Ruiz, first in 100 backstroke; Smith (4:53.65) and Hunter Fosler (4:58.32) in 500 freestyle; Dost and AJ Kliewer (2:03.78), first and third in 200 individual medley; and Fosler, second in 200 freestyle (1:50.76).
SWOCC’s team of Robles Ruiz, Gerardo Avila, Spanos and Dost had the top time in the 200 medley relay (1:36.39) while the group of Robles Ruiz, Rainey Lambert, Spanos and Dost had the fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.60).
The Lakers compete against Barton Community College on Saturday.