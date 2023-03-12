SWOCC

The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s and women’s swimming teams each finished second behind powerhouse Indian River State in the NJCAA national meet and the Lakers had two individual champions as well as one victorious relay team.

SWOCC’s Sandra Bullock was named coach of the year after leading the Lakers to second place in both team races.



