The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s and women’s swimming teams each finished second behind powerhouse Indian River State in the NJCAA national meet and the Lakers had two individual champions as well as one victorious relay team.
SWOCC’s Sandra Bullock was named coach of the year after leading the Lakers to second place in both team races.
The meet played out over four days in Buffalo, N.Y., last week and SWOCC was in second place behind Indian River State at the end of each day of the competition.
Sara Alvarez Fernandez won the women’s 200-yard individual medley on the opening day of the meet, finishing in 2 minutes and 3.34 seconds. She also won the 400 individual medley the next day, in 4:37.40.
On the final day, Adam Geddis tied for the championship with Indian River’s Owen McLaughlin in the 100 freestyle, each finishing in 45.00 seconds.
The relay title acme on the second day, when SWOCC’s quartet of Robert Garden, Matt Howard, Trenton Clark and Geddis took the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:21.18.
The Lakers had success throughout the meet, with the women finishing second in all five relays and the men placing in the top three in all of them.
In addition to the relays, the women got runner-up finishes by Danielle Meinema (50 breaststroke, 500 freestyle and 50 butterfly), Tanya Yevminova (100 butterfly) and Fernandez (100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke).
Runners-up for the men included Garden (200 freestyle) and Max Matthai (50 butterfly).
Indian River State’s women finished with 1,274 points to 796.5 for SWOCC. Iowa Central was third with 633.5.
In the men’s team race, Indian River State scored 1,328, SWOCC had 683 and third-place Barton had 533.
Results for the Lakers are listed below, by day.
Indian River won its 49th consecutive men’s title. The women have won 42 titles.
Wednesday
WOMEN
50 Breaststroke — 2. Danielle Meinema, 29.98; 6. Claire Eilers, 30.58.
1,000 Freestyle — 8. Manon Cuisinier, 12:01.23; 10. Joane Arzzalluz Garzon, 12:08.31.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Sara Alvarez Fernandez, 2:03.34.
50 Freestyle — 6. Dominique van Vuure, 24.96; 9. Claire Eilers, 25.24; 12. Kendall Webber, 26.11.
800 Freestyle Relay — 2. SWOCC (Danielle Meinema, Tanya Yevminova, Dominique van Vuure, Sara Alvarez Fernandez), 7:43.21.
MEN
50 Breaststroke — 3. Abdulla Jamal, 25.39; 13. Noah Kegley, 27.23.
1,000 Freestyle — 7. Kaleo Theis, 9:57.43; 8. Zachary Cozart, 9:57.56; 9. Kevin Lucas, 10:13.84; 10. Santiago Rafael, 10:25.61; 16. Peter Perucci, 10:46.06.
200 Individual Medley — 11. Abdulla Jamal, 1:55.38; 13. Nathaniel Young, 1:59.52.
50 Freestyle — 3. Robert Garden, 20.57; 6. Matt Howard, 20.94; 8. Max Matthai, 21.25; 10. Trenton Clark, 21.05; 15. Derell Augustine, 21.29.
800 Freestyle Relay — 2. SWOCC (Adam Geddis, Matt Howard, Antoine Famechon, Robert Garden), 6:49.45.
Thursday
WOMEN
200 Freestyle Relay — 2. SWOCC (Tanya Yevminova, Danielle Meinema, Paula Albala, Sara Alvarez Fernandez), 1:36.18.
50 Backstroke — 4. Manon Cuisinier, 26.87; 7. Camila Devaux, 28.46; 11. Kendall Webber, 29.46.
400 Individual Medley — 1. Sara Alvarez Fernandez, 4:26.42; 4. Danielle Meinema, 4:37.40.
100 Butterfly — 2. Tanya Yevminova, 56.95; 6. Paula Albala, 59.01; 7. Camila Devaux, 1:00.76.
200 Freestyle — 3. Dominique van Vuure, 1:56.77.
400 Medley Relay — 2. SWOCC (Manon Cuisinier, Claire Eilers, Paula Albala, Dominique van Vuure), 3:58.11.
MEN
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. SWOCC (Robert Garden, Matt Howard, Trenton Clark, Adam Geddis), 1:21.18.
50 Backstroke — 3. Adam Geddis, 23.10; 6. Trenton Clark, 23.83; 7. Derell Augustine, 24.28; 11. Peter Perucci, 25.21.
400 Individual Medley — 8. Kevin Lucas, 4:14.01; 10. Zachary Cozart, 4:17.91; 12. Santiago Rafael, 4:24.37.
100 Butterfly — 3. Max Matthai, 48.86; 7. Antoine Famechon, 49.70; 15. Jackson Rasmussen, 52.18.
200 Freestyle — 2. Robert Garden, 1:38.72; 8. Adam Geddis, 1:42.98; 11. Matt Howard, 1:43.09; 12. Kaleo Theis, 1:44.29.
400 Medley Relay — 3. SWOCCC (Max Matthai, Abdulla Jamal, Antoine Famechon, Trenton Clark), 3:22.81.
Friday
WOMEN
100 Individual Medley — 3. Tanya Yevminova, 59.40; 6. Paula Albala, 1:02.11.
500 Freestyle — 2. Danielle Meinema, 5:11.66; 6. Dominique van Vuure, 5:21.83.
100 Backstroke — 4. Paula Albala, 58.92; 8. Manon Cuisinier, 59.83; 11. Kendall Webber, 1:04.15.
100 Breaststroke — 2. Sara Alvarez Fernandez, 1:03.85; 6. Claire Eilers, 1:08.43; 13. Joane Arzalluz Garzon, 1:15.23.
200 Butterfly — 5. Camila Devaux, 2:16.65.
200 Medley Relay — 2. SWOCC (Tanya Yevminova, Danielle Meinema, Paula Albala, Sara Alvarez Fernandez), 1:45.54.
MEN
100 Individual Medley — 4. Adam Geddis, 51.07; 8. Abdulla Jamal, 53.27; 10. Trenton Clark, 52.80; 11. Jackson Rasmussen, 52.92; 12. Nathaniel Young, 53.72; 13. Noah Kegley, 56.11
500 Freestyle — 5. Matt Howard, 4:45.23; 8. Zachary Cozart, 4:46.14; 9. Kaleo Theis, 4:48.01; 13. James Kelly, 5:13.51.
100 Backstroke — 4. Max Matthai, 52.83; 11. Derrel Augustine, 54.76; 12. Peter Perucci, 55.17.
100 Breaststroke — 3. Abdulla Jamal, 55.79; 5. Robert Garden, 56.09; 9. Nathaniel Young, 58.19; 12. Noah Kegley, 59.30; 16. Kevin Lucas, 1:00.88.
200 Butterfly — 3. Antoine Famechon, 1:52.19; 8. Santiago Rafael, 1:57.88.
200 Medley Relay — 2. SWOCC (Adam Geddis, Abdulla Jamal, Max Matthai, Robert Garden), 1:29.95.
Saturday
WOMEN
50 Butterfly — 2. Danielle Meinema, 25.50; 3. Tanya Yevminova, 25.70; 5. Paula Albala, 26.14.
1,650 Freestyle — 7. Joane Arzalluz Garzon, 20:17.67.
100 Freestyle — 3. Tanya Yevminova, 52.64; 4. Dominique van Vuure, 53.67; 7. Caire Eilers, 54.57; 11. Joane Arzalluz Garzon, 57.42.
200 Backstroke — 6. Camila Devaux, 2:12.86; 9. Manon Cuisinier, 2:14.45; 11. Kendall Webber, 2:25.34.
200 Breaststroke — 2. Sara Alvarez Fernandez, 2:20.52.
400 Freestyle Relay — 2. SWOCC (Tanya Yevminova, Dominique van Vuure, Danielle Meinema, Sara Alvarez Fernandez), 3:31.01.
MEN
50 Butterfly — 2. Max Matthai, 21.89; 5. Antoine Famechon, 22.47; 9. Jackson Rasmussen, 22.95; 13. Marc Jurkat, 23.42.
1,650 Freestyle — 4. Zachary Cozart, 16:22.63; 6. Kaleo Theis, 16:47.41; 8. Santiago Rafael, 17:18.22; 10. Marc Jurkat, 17:43.38; 13. James Kelly, 18:43.49.
100 Freestyle — 1. Adam Geddis, 45.00 (tied with Owen McLaughlin of Indian River); 5. Robert Garden, 45.38; 10. Matt Howard, 45.98; 12. Trenton Clark, 46.64; 13. Derell Augustine, 46.75.
200 Backstroke — 8. Peter Perucci, 2:03.23; 9. Antoine Famechon, 1:59.29.
200 Breaststroke — 9. Nathaniel Young, 2:07.55; 10. Kevin Lucas, 2:09.52; 13. Noah Kegley, 2:12.27.
400 Freestyle Relay — 3. SWOCC (Robert Garden, Trenton Clark, Matt Howard, Adam Geddis), 3:02.14.