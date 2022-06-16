The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team swept the top awards for the NWAC South Region after the Lakers won the regular-season title in the region.
Brittany Bye was named most valuable player, Alyssa Smokey named pitcher of the year and Megan Corriea coach of the year.
The Lakers also had four players on the first team — Smokey, Bye and fellow infielders Hannah Tennant and Samantha Mansfield.
SWOCC pitcher Joslyn Soinila, infielder Alapese Matautia, outfielder Katy Evans and designated player McKenna Marshall all were on the second team.
Mount Hood ultimately won the NWAC title, beating Bellevue in the championship game.
BASEBALL
SWOCC landed two players on the South Region first team — Outfielder Chase Stewart and designated hitter Anu McCabe.
Infielder Taigo Sato and Noah Sumibcay were named to the second team.
White and fellow outfielder Bula White both won gold glove awards.
Mount Hood pitcher Jeff Nelson was named most valuable player and Linn-Benton’s Andy Peterson was coach of the year.
Those two teams met in the NWAC championship game with Linn-Benton beating Mount Hood 4-1 for its first title since 1981.
BASKETBALL
SWOCC’s Kareem Rowe was named to the South Region first team and Onwaja Thomas was named to the all-defensive team for the region.
The player of the year was Umpqua’s Nathan Webb and coach of the year was Lane’s Matt Zosel, a Marshfield graduate who has since taken the head coaching job at Southern Oregon University.
Zosel graduated from SOU in 2002 and was a three-time NAIA Academic All-American for the Raiders in basketball and football. He is the school’s record holder for single-season and career field-goal percentage.