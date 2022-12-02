Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams each won two of their three games at basketball tournaments during the holiday weekend.

The women, competing as usual in the Clackamas Thanksgiving Tournament, lost to Umpqua before beating the host school and Pierce.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters