After most of a school year with almost no sports, Southwestern Oregon Community College is now in a period with multiple sports at the same time, covering all the traditional times of the year.
And if the NWAC basketball proposal and the junior college wrestling plan are approved by the Oregon Health Authority, the college will have virtually every sports team with competition.
The volleyball team had its first match Wednesday, sweeping Linn-Benton 25-17, 25-19, 25-21.
Also joining the swim team this week are the baseball and softball teams, which open the season Friday and Saturday, respectively; and the women’s soccer team, which hosts Chemeketa to start the season Saturday.
Because Coos County remains in the extreme risk for COVID-19, the volleyball team will play all its matches, at least for the next few weeks, in other counties.
Because all the other sports are held outdoors, SWOCC will host contests for them, though no spectators will be allowed.
The Lakers’ volleyball team travels to Albany for the second time this week to meet Linn-Benton on Friday.
The baseball team is in Roseburg against Umpqua for doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday.
The softball team is headed to the eastern part of the state for doubleheaders against Treasure Valley on Saturday and Sunday.
All that is missing is men’s soccer, which didn’t have enough players return to campus to field a squad, with several players staying away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.