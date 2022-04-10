The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team ranked second in the initial NWAC RPI rankings, which will be used to set the field for the season-ending tournament.
The top three teams from each region advance to the tournament automatically, with the rest of the field and the seedings determined by the RPI rankings.
Walla Walla held the initial No. 1 ranking after starting the season 18-2. The Lakers, who are 23-3, ranked second despite handing Walla Walla both its losses.
SWOCC improved to 9-1 in the South Region with four more wins last week and one more on Tuesday.
The Lakers swept home doubleheaders against Clark (10-1 and 11-3) and Lower Columbia (4-2 and 9-2) before splitting in Salem against Chemeketa on Tuesday (winning 8-0 and losing 6-5).
Alapese Matautia had a home run and Samantha Mansfield two doubles in the first game against Clark, while Alyssa Smokey pitched four innings, giving up one hit and striking out eight, before Trinity Jordan pitched the fifth. Smokey, McKenna Marshall and Brittany Bye had home runs in the nightcap against the Penguins.
Against Lower Columbia, Hannah Tennant and Matautia each hit two-run homers in the opener. Smokey pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, allowing a pair of solo home runs by Jade Behic. Bye and Katelynn Evans each drove in two runs in the nightcap and Evans scored three times.
The Lakers are at Mount Hood on Saturday.
BASEBALL
SWOCC got off to a 2-2 start in the South Region, splitting a pair of doubleheaders with Chemeketa.
The Lakers lost 4-3 and won 6-1 in the two games at home and won 7-0 and fell 3-2 in the games at Salem.
SWOCC almost swept the two home games, but Chemeketa scored two in the ninth to come from behind and win the opener. Cannon Morgan had two hits and scored a run in the loss.
In the nightcap, Brandon Ochoa, Dallas McGill and Luke Miles combined on a one-hitter on the mound, with Ochoa pitching six innings and striking out eight to pick up the win. Ryan Cooper had a single and triple and drove in two runs, Roman Guthrie had two hits and two runs and Taigo Sato had a run and two RBIs.
In the shutout win at Chemeketa, Derek Atkinson pitched six innings, allowing three hits and striking out six, and Miles pitched the final three, striking out two more. Chase Stewart had three hits and two RBIs and Roman Guthrie also drove in two runs, while Morgan and Anu McCabe each scored twice.
In the nightcap, Chemeketa managed just three hits, but scored three runs in the second inning, including one on an error and another when a batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Morgan had two doubles and scored both SWOCC runs, on a single by Stewart and a double by McCabe.
The Lakers have four games against Lane this week, a doubleheader in Eugene on Thursday (results were not available by press time) and a home twin bill against the Titans on Saturday.