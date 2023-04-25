SWOCC’s softball team now has won 20 games in a row and is a perfect 12-0 in league play and 28-2 overall.

Most recently, the Lakers won all four of their games in an NWAC crossover event at Yakima, Wash., beating Douglas 5-3, Pierce 14-3, Walla Walla 12-4 and Big Bend 17-1.

