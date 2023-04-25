SWOCC’s softball team now has won 20 games in a row and is a perfect 12-0 in league play and 28-2 overall.
Most recently, the Lakers won all four of their games in an NWAC crossover event at Yakima, Wash., beating Douglas 5-3, Pierce 14-3, Walla Walla 12-4 and Big Bend 17-1.
Sam Mansfield had two doubles, a run and an RBI in the win over Douglas and Alapese Matautia had a triple and scored twice.
Against Pierce, Matautia and Ryliegh Blaire each hit home runs and Katy Evans had two doubles and drove in four runs. Matautia had three runs and three RBIs and Blaire drove in four.
In the win over Walla Walla, Mansfield had three hits, two runs and five RBIs and Blaire had two hits and drove in five runs.
In the final win, Evans had three hits, four runs and two RBIs; Carissa Andrews had three hits two runs and two RBIs; Blaire had two hits, two runs and three RBIs; and Matautia had two hits, three runs and two RBIs. Kiara Kamimae also drove in three runs.The Lakers, who are just ahead of Mount Hood (13-1) in the standings, are at Clackamas on Wednesday and host Grays Harbor on Saturday.