The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team is off to a strong season start, winning 16 of its first 18 contests.
The Lakers are one of four squads to start a perfect 4-0 in South Region play, along with Mount Hood (13-1 overall), Lower Columbia (8-6) and Centralia (6-7).
SWOCC visited Centralia on Wednesday (results were not available) and is at Grays Harbor on Friday and Clark this coming Wednesday.
The Lakers opened league play by sweeping Clackamas 3-1 and 5-0 and Chemeketa 8-1 and 9-0, with all those contests at home.
Sam Mansfield had a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in the first win over Clackamas and Katy Evans had three hits and a run. Destiny Vaughn pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts.
In the second win, Taylor Brewer and Emma Fournier combined on a one-hitter with eight strikeouts. Evans and Alapese Matautia each drove in two runs and Carissa Andrews had two hits.
In the first game against Chemeketa, Evans had four hits and two runs, Matautia hit a triple and a single and drove in two runs and Mansfield and Vaughn each had two hits, a run and an RBI. Vaughn pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
In the five-inning nightcap, Brewer pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Matautia had two doubles and a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Brewer had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Mansfield had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Ryliegh Blair drove in two runs.
The Lakers lost both games of a doubleheader to visiting Lane Saturday, falling 1-0 and 8-1.
In the 1-0 contest, the Titans scored the only run on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth. The Lakers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half of the inning, but couldn’t push the tying run across.
Nate McKenna pitched eight scoreless for the Lakers, striking out six and giving up just two hits. Elijah Henning had two of the Lakers’ six hits in the loss.
The Lakers led the other game 1-0 until Lane scored all its runs in the seventh inning.
Taizo Nagaki scored SWOCC’s run and had a double. Noah Sumbicay also had a double and drove in the run and Anu McCabe had two hits.
On Thursday, SWOCC swept Chemeketa in Salem, 6-2 and 3-0.
The Lakers rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the 6-2 victory, with McCabe and Jafari Williams each having two hits and two runs and driving in a run. Raine Yoshida had two RBIs. McCabe had both a double and home run and Henning and Cannon Morgan also had doubles.
Brandon Ochoa picked up the win with four scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out three. Thomas Touchette pitched the first five innings and struck out seven, while allowing the two runs on four hits.
Devin Beckstead pitched a seven-inning shutout for the win in the nightcap, allowing five hits and striking out six.
Henning had a double and an RBI and Jafari Williams had a double and a run in the win. Yoshida and Sumbicay scored the other two runs.