The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team bounced back quick from a league setback in the second game of a doubleheader against Mount Hood to sweep Clackamas over the weekend, improving to 29-5 overall and maintaining its spot atop the RPI rankings for the NWAC.
The Lakers had split their doubleheader with Mount Hood, winning the opener 10-2 and losing in the nightcap 11-6. But they dominated Clackamas 5-1 and 14-3.
Brittany Bye, Alyssa Smokey and Hannah Tennant all hit home runs in the opening win and Smokey drove in three runs while Bye scored two. Smokey also pitched a complete-game three-hitter in the win with seven strikeouts.
In the second win, the Lakers slugged 12 hits, including home runs by Bye and Alapese Matautia. Bye and Samantha Mansfield each drove in four runs and Matautia three and Katelynn Evans had two hits and scored three runs.
Mansfield, who had three hits, had two runs and Carissa Andrews had two hits and two runs and Joslyn Soinnila also came across the plate twice. Soinnila also picked up the win in the circle, pitching all five innings.
The Lakers also won three of four games in a key nonleague showcase event in Yakima, Wash., beating Yakima Valley (10-9), North Idaho (11-4) and Spokane (17-7) while losing to Everett (11-9).
SWOCC is 12-2 in NWAC South Region play, while Lower Columbia is 9-3 and Mount Hood 10-4. The Lakers were at Clark for a doubleheader Wednesday and Mount Hood on Thursday (results were not available by press time).
Walla Walla is second behind the Lakers in the RPI rankings, both of its losses coming to SWOCC. Lower Columbia is third and Bellevue fourth, followed by three more South Region squads — Mount Hood, Clackamas and Chemeketa. The rankings will help set the field and seedings for the season-ending tournament.
BASEBALL
SWOCC’s baseball team is in the middle of the pack in the tough South Region heading into the home stretch.
Lane, ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll, leads the way at 12-4, followed by Linn-Benton and Umpqua (both 11-5) and Mount Hood (10-6). The Lakers, Clark and Chemeketa all are 6-10.
SWOCC split its four games with Mount Hood on Saturday and Sunday, winning 5-2 and 6-5 and losing 9-0 and 6-2.
Against both Lane and Linn-Benton, SWOCC went 1-3, though all four games against the Roadrunners were close.
In the first win against Mount Hood, Bula White had two runs and an RBI, Cannon Morgan drove in two runs and Anu McCabe scored two. Both Taigo Sato and Ryan Cooper had two hits.
Dallas McGill picked up the win in relief of starter Zach Elsos, pitching 2 1-3 scoreless innings and striking out five. Dylan Lopez picked up the save.
The Lakers scored runs in the eighth and ninth to come from behind for the 6-5 win in Sunday’s opener.
McCabe was the hero with a game-tying homer in the eighth and the game-winning RBI on a single in the ninth to bring in Noah Sumibcay.
Sumibcay and McCabe each scored two runs in the win. Morgan and Roman Guthrie drove in runs.
Luke Miles picked up the win, pitching the final three innings in relief of Brandon Ochoa and giving up one run.
This weekend, the Lakers host Clark on Saturday and visit the Penguins on Sunday. Next week they host Clackamas on Thursday and visit the Cougars on Saturday.