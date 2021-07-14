SWOCC softball team earns big honors

The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team took home big individual and team honors after the recently completed NWAC season.
SWOCC’s coaching staff received the 2021 NFCA Division NWAC National Coaching Staff of the Year honors.
The award was voted on by the NWAC’s member head coaches and was the second for the program, led by head coach Megan Corriea and assistant Lena Richards.
Corriea and Richards guided the Lakers to a 30-4 overall record and a 21-3 mark in the South Region. The season started with a 7-3 win over NCAA Division II team Humboldt State and included win streaks of 12 and 10 games. SWOCC won 20 of its final 22 games.
The Lakers led NWAC in seven offensive categories — runs (394), hits (426), doubles (90), home runs (54), RBIs (368), on-base percentage (.522) and walks (173). The Lakers ranked second in both batting average (.418) and runs per game (11.6).
Meanwhile, SWOCC third baseman Brittany Bye was named the NWAC player of the year.
Bye led all of NWAC with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs. She also was third in the conference with 54 hits and second with 52 runs. She batted .482 for the season.
Alyssa Smokey was a double threat at the plate and in the circle. She hit 13 home runs and was fifth with 54 RBIs. She was third in NWAC with 50 runs and had 49 hits. On the mound, she had 11 wins (second in NWAC) and 71 strikeouts (fifth).
Rheanna Russo led NWAC with 15 doubles and 56 runs. Samantha Mansfield was fifth with 47 runs and had 14 doubles and 52 hits.
Pitcher Esmeralda Banuelos had an NWAC-best 13 wins and struck out 75 batters (fourth).
All-decade teams
Several SWOCC players were named to the all-decade team in softball for the 2010s.
Infielder Shevan DeFreitas and outfield Meg Harasymczuk were on the first team while outfield Jayme Simonis was on the second team and pitcher Annaleisha Parsley was on the third team.
NWAC named all-decade teams for nearly all the sports.
In track and field, Kudo Murasiranwa was named to the men’s second-team in the 100 meters. For the women, Kelly Millager (high jump) and Talisha Dozier (long jump) were named to the third team.
Men’s soccer player Kyle Weller was named to the third team.
Sportsmanship
SWOCC’s two sportsmanship winners for the school year, as announced by NWAC, were women’s soccer player Sosefina Neal and men’s basketball player Kase Peterson.
Basketball
SWOCC freshman wing Kareem Rowe was named to the South Region first team after he averaged 18 points and 6.8 rebounds a game for the Lakers during the season.
Meanwhile, sophomore guard Donovan Baasch signed a letter of intent to play for San Diego Christian College next season.
Sophomore De’Shawn Keperling has signed with Friends University, an NAIA school.
Volleyball
Claire Maghan, a middle blocker for the Lakers, signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Pacific Union College, an NAIA school in California.
Akayla Young, a sophomore middle hitter for the Lakers, will continue her career at Dillard University, a Division II school in Louisiana.
Golf
SWOCC’s men’s golf team tied for second in the NWAC Invitational behind Bellevue.
The Lakers and Olympic finished the two rounds with a score of 614. Bellevue won the title with a score of 582 (6-over par).
SWOCC’s Tyler Garner tied for second with a score of 3-over, one shot behind Bellevue’s Tyler Spalti. Garner shot rounds of 74 and 73 on the Home Course in DuPont, Wash.
Lucas Clapp tied for eighth at 8-over, while Alexander Schulz was 11th at 9-over. Kristopher Wood was 16th at 20-over. Jacob Graff and Bridger Smith tied for 17th at 26-over.
SWOCC’s women were second behind Bellevue. The Lakers finished at 81-over while Bellevue was 40-over.
Sarah Gray was third at 17-over, 10 shots behind Bellevue’s Tori Berger. Natalie Beck was fifth at 26-over, Carley Streitler was 10th at 42-over, Giselle Hernandez was 11th at 43-over and Kara Klietz was 15th at 57-over.
Track & Field
SWOCC had a pair of men and a pair of women win individual events in the NWAC South Region Championships.
William Hennum and Logan Tittle won titles for the men and Isabelle Hightower and Evy Ethington were champions for the women.
Hennum was champion in the 10,000 (35:11.34) and Gustavo Villalvazo third (35:35.89).
Also on the track, Paxson Berry was third (52.10), Tanner Lauby fourth (52.71) and Grayson Goodale fifth (57.75) in the 400. Marqus Rockwood was fifth in the 100 (11.44) and 200 (22.97).
Duncan Blackmon was fourth (2:02.48) in the 800. Jeremy Potter was seventh in the 1,500 (4:27.81). In the 5,000, Potter was fourth (17:38.23), Villalvazo fifth (17:40.64), Jacob Dalrymple sixth (17:41.64) and Hennum eighth (17:50.77). Bradley Beaver was second in the steeplechase (11:30.97).
In the relays, the Lakers were second in the 4x400 with the squad of Berry, Blackmon, Lauby and Chase Howerton in 3:28.99. SWOCC was third in the 4x100 with the group of Berry, Lauby, Howerton and Rockwood in 44.11, a fraction of a second behind Clackamas, which had the same time.
In the field events, Tittle won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches. He also placed fourth in the long jump, soaring 21-11 ½.
Howerton was second in the pole vault, clearing 13-9. Miles Sanford was sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 34-1 ¼.
For the women, Hightower won the 100, finishing in 12.41, while Amanda Clark was fourth in 13.03.
In the 200, Hightower was third (27.40), Clark fourth (27.50), Coral Berry seventh (28.83) and Alana Henderson eighth (29.67).
Henderson was third (1:05.65) and Daniela Vimbela fifth (1:09.06) in the 400. Vimbela was fifth (2:50.59) and Amara Halverson seventh (3:00.74) in the 800.
Ethington won the 400 hurdles in 1:10.94.
SWOCC finished second in both relays. The group of Berry, Henderson, Alison Cecil and Hightower finished in 51.87 in the 4x100 relay and Berry, Henderson, Vimbela and Ethington finished in 4:44.14 in the 4x400 relay.
Hightower was fifth in the long jump (15-2 ¼).
Valerie Osborne was third in the shot put (32-4 ¾), with Clark eighth (30-4 ¾).
Berry was fifth (104-7) and Lily Taylor sixth (100-9) in the discus. Cecil was eighth in the javelin (91-11).