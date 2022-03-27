The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team has been on a roll, winning nine straight games to start the season 14-2.
Most of the wins since a 1-0 loss to Bellevue on March 5 have come by wide margins, shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.
During the stretch, SWOCC has beaten Edmonds 14-6 and 7-1, Bellevue 10-2, Blue Mountain 9-1 and 18-0, Big Bend 14-3 and 12-3, and Walla Walla 12-6 and 12-8.
The Lakers’ South Region opening doubleheader at Clackamas last weekend was postponed due to inclement weather.
Brittany Bye continues the hot start to her season and has eight home runs (tied for third in NWAC) and 25 RBIs (tied for fourth).
Alyssa Smokey is tied for the NWAC lead in pitching wins with seven and also has a league-best 75 strikeouts and the second-best earned run average at 1.65. Smokey also is ninth among hitters with a .585 average.
Alapese Matautia is tied for seventh in runs with 22 and Katelynn Evans has 21 and Samantha Mansfield 20.
Matautia is second in doubles with eight and Mansfield has seven and Hannah Tennant six. Matautia and Smokey are tied for ninth in RBIs with 21 and Tennant has 20 and Mansfield 19.
BASEBALL
The Lakers are trying to bounce back after getting swept in four games at Yakima Valley last weekend, losing 16-10, 6-3, 6-2 and 8-6. SWOCC now has lost six of its last seven after starting the season 6-1.
The Lakers are at Blue Mountain for four games this weekend.
Chase Stewart and Noah Sumibcay are tied for fourth in NWAC with 17 runs. Sumibcay is hitting .358 and Stewart Sumibcay both have 10 stolen bases to rank 10th. Teammates Ryan Cooper and Taigo Sato both have nine.
Bula White is tied for third in NWAC with 17 RBIs and Sumibcay and Sato are tied for 11th with 14. Stewart is tied for second with three triples.
On the mound, Dallas McGill is tied for 10th with 26 strikeouts, one more than teammate Dylan Lopez.