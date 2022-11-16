The Southwestern Oregon Community College soccer programs enjoyed a tremendous fall, both earning spots in the postseason, with the men winning their first playoff game before being eliminated one match from the NWAC final four.
The two teams made tremendous turnarounds from last season.
SWOCC’s men finished second in the South Region with a record of 7-3-2 in league play and finished 10-4-2 overall. Lane won the region at 8-1-3.
The Lakers beat Blue Mountain 1-0 in the first round of the playoffs at home and then fell at Highline 4-0 in the quarterfinals.
In the win over Blue Mountain, Bryan Olivera scored the lone goal on an assists by Taigo Kusano in the 55th minute. Angus Johnson earned the shutout in goal, with six saves.
The Lakers surged into the postseason by winning four of their final six matches, including handing Lane its lone defeat, and having a draw against Portland in one of the others.
Toby Balaam had a team-best seven goals during the season and Noah Balaam had four assists.
Forward Toby Balaam, midfielder Simeon Charles, defender Rodrigo Torrelio and Johnson at goalkeeper all were named to the South Region all-star team. Jhovany Gaytan and Steven Nease both were honorable mention selections.
The men, under first-year coach Luke Babson, had a phenomenal improvement from last fall, when the Lakers were 1-11.
The women had a similarly strong year under first-year coach Halle Meadows, finishing second in the South Region at 7-1-2 behind Portland (8-2-0) to earn their own home playoff match. The Lakers were 4-3-5 last fall in league and 5-3-5 overall.
SWOCC was eliminated by North Idaho in a 3-0 setback.
Prior to the loss in the playoffs, the Lakers had won or tied nine matches in a row after losing their opening league match to Chemeketa 2-0. SWOCC handed Portland both its losses, 2-0 and 1-0 and had ties against Chemeketa and Umpqua.
After the first loss, the Lakers gave up just two more goals in league play, posting seven shutouts along the way.
Only four teams in all of NWAC gave up fewer goals on the season than the Lakers, who gave up 10 in all, including the three in their playoff match and three in preseason matches.
Maslouhi Sara had six goals and five assists on the season for the Lakers.
Meadows, who was an assistant last fall for the Lakers, was named coach of the year for the South Region.
Midfielder Sara Maslouhi, defender Cecelia Aguilera and goalkeeper Alexis Bates were named to the all-star team.
Kira Pyka and Kaelynn Teagle were honorable mention picks.
VOLLEYBALL: The Lakers finished eighth in the South Region with a 3-12 record this season and finished 10-18 overall.
The Lakers beat Clackamas twice and also beat Rogue.
Abby Schetzsle had a team-best 80 kills for the season and Tamira John had 72. Peyton Kidd had 127 kills and Maile Kaapuri 114. Gabriela Corrales led the team in digs with 125.
As is typical, the South Region was strong in volleyball, with Linn-Benton ranked first and Lane third in the final coaches poll. Linn-Benton was 16-0 and Lane 13-3 in league play.
CROSS COUNTRY: SWOCC’s men and women did not have complete teams for the NWAC South Region championships.
Nina Garland led the women, finishing 10th overall in 21 minutes and 10 seconds for the 5,000-meter course. Natalie Jossis was 32nd (25:01) and Feather Miller 34th (26:31).
Lane easily won the team title with the top four finishers, led by individual champion Saundra Parsons (18:50). Marshfield graduate Bailey Wallack was the top finisher not from Lane, finishing fifth overall for Umpqua in 20:33.
For the men, Aidan Lilienthal was 18th for SWOCC, in 30:09 for the 8,000-meter course. Lane again had the top four finishers, led by champion Ethan Hosang (26:27). Siuslaw graduate Chad Hughes was third for the Titans (26:53).
Lane’s women also won the NWAC championships on Saturday, led by individual champion Cammeo Ramirez, who finished in 18:23. Garland finished 13th for SWOCC (20:20) while Jossis was 49th (23:15), Miller 62nd (25:46), Shelby Ortiz 65th (31:18) and Lulu Stewart 66th (31:55). Lane finished with 18 points, while Clark was a distant second with 88. SWOCC was 11th with 236 points.
Wallack finished 12th in 20:17 for Umpqua.
In the men’s race, Lane had a perfect score of 15 points with the first five runners, led by champion Logan Auxier, who covered the 8,000-meter course in 24:48. Hughes was fourth (25:56).
SWOCC’s Lilienthal finished 44th (29:09). Kaleb Scott was 59th (31:21), Landon Theisen 61st (31:45), Ricky Mitchell 66th (34:49) and Cole Garland 70th (41:14).
The Lakers were 10th with 251 points. Spokane finished second behind Lane with 58 points.