The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s soccer team is off to a strong start in the NWAC South Region. The Lakers won two of their past three matches and tying in the other.
The Lakers played to a scoreless draw against Lane on Wednesday, with Alexis Bates recording the shutout in goal with four saves.
SWOCC beat Umpqua 2-1 on Saturday, getting goals by Giaan Langford and Kailynn-Jennae Iida, assisted by Niamh Taylor-Hughes in the 76th and 78th minutes. Umpqua’s goal came in the first half on a penalty kick.
Last Wednesday, the Lakers topped visiting Clackamas 4-1, building a 4-0 lead before the Cougars scored late on a corner kick that was headed in by Avery Elmore. Taylor-Hughes had two goals and an assist and Langford and Lexis Canyete-Asato had the other goals. Canyete-Asato, Macee Wacholz and Katherine Davis also had assists.
SWOCC lost its opening league match, 2-1 to Clark when the Penguins got goals in the 73rd and 79th minutes to erase a 1-0 lead by the Lakers. Lanaeya Botelho scored SWOCC’s goal in the seventh minute.
At 2-1-1, the Lakers are second in the standings, behind unbeaten Clark.
MEN’S SOCCER: The Lakers lost their first three NWAC South Region matches, 4-0 to Rogue, 4-1 to Clark and 5-0 to Portland and are 1-5 overall.
Duncan Blackmon had the goal for the Lakers against the Penguins, with an assist from Toby Balaam.
VOLLEYBALL: SWOCC lost its first two league matches, including a tough five-set defeat against Clark last Friday.
Madison Hinkley had 15 kills in the loss to the Penguins. Ciera Schinzing had six. Emily Collie had 27 digs and Emma Yazzie 16. Yazzie also had 17 assists.
Mount Hood swept the Lakers last Saturday, though all three sets were decided by three points or fewer.
Hinkley had 12 kills and Cianna Jorgenson nine. Halen Riness had 20 assists and Yazzie 16. Gabriela Corrales had 20 digs.
Before league play started, the Lakers won twoof four matches in the Bellevue crossover.
SWOCC beat Wenatchee Valley and South Puget Sound while losing to Skagit Valley and Highline.
All the matches went four sets but the one against Highline.
OSAA committee considering six or five classifications