The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team is a perfect 3-0 on the young season, including a 3-1 win at Chemeketa on Wednesday in its NWAC South Region opener.
All three wins have come by the same score, with the Lakers earlier topping South Puget Sound and Skagit Valley in the NWAC Friendlies.
SWOCC hosts Lane on Wednesday and visits Portland on Friday.
The Lakers lost their league opener at home to Chemeketa 2-0 on Wednesday.
SWOCC was supposed to visit Lane on Saturday, but that match was postponed. The Lakers are at Clackamas on Wednesday and Umpqua on Saturday.
Earlier, the Lakers had a trio of one-goal losses — 1-0 to Lower Columbia and Pierce and 2-1 to North Idaho. Olivia Van Orden scored the Lakers’ goal.
The Lakers lost their first two league matches, at Clark and Mount Hood, over the weekend.
The Penguins beat the Lakers in an extremely tight match, 25-19, 26-24, 25-27, 28-26 on Friday. Tamira John had 12 kills, Abby Schetzsle 10 and Mya Massey eight for the Lakers in the loss. Peyton Kidd have 14 assists and Gabriela Corrales had 20 digs and Emma Yazzie 10.
Mount Hood swept the Lakers 25-19, 26-24, 25-20 on Saturday.
SWOCC, now 4-5 overall, hosts Umpqua on Wednesday and then heads to the Everett crossover this weekend.