The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s soccer team is a perfect 3-0 on the young season, including a 3-1 win at Chemeketa on Wednesday in its NWAC South Region opener.

All three wins have come by the same score, with the Lakers earlier topping South Puget Sound and Skagit Valley in the NWAC Friendlies.

