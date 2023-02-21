The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team has surged into second place in the NWAC South Region on the strength of a five-game win streak. Impressively, four of those wins have come on the road, including Saturday’s 72-61 win over Clark in Vancouver, Wash.
SWOCC kept up its hot recent play by edging Umpqua on Wednesday, 79-76.
The Lakers rallied from another late deficit to beat the Riverhawks. They trailed by 16 points at 68-52 after a three-point play by Aaron Dolny with just over 10 minutes to go and still trailed by 10 with 3:58 to go, but Logan Prince made a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 run to close the game. Merrick Sherwood added another 3-pointer, Zach Jefferson hit a jumper and Jefferson added a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15 seconds to go. Matthew Oryang added two free throws for the final margin.
Cody Nixon hit two 3-pointers and Joseph Schulkins another to help start the surge from the big deficit.
Sherwood finished with 17 points, Ren Fonnesbeck and Onwaja Thomas added 11 each and Jefferson had 10 points and Nixon nine off the bench.
The Lakers finished 14-for-28 overall from 3-point range in the victory.
On Saturday, the Lakers held on for the win as Clark repeatedly chipped away from a double-digit deficit only to have SWOCC swell the advantage again.
Fonnesbeck had a team-best 15 points, while Thomas had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Nixon had nine points and Jefferson eight and Oryang had seven points and 11 boards.
The Lakers improved to 9-4 with three games to go in league play.
SWOCC has its bye in the second half of the league schedule Wednesday and hosts league-leading Clackamas on Saturday, the Lakers’ final home contest.
The final two games are on March 1 at Linn-Benton and March 4 at Portland. Both those teams beat SWOCC at Prosper Hall before the big surge.
During the current streak, the Lakers also beat Chemeketa, Lane and Mount Hood on the road.
Heading into this week, Clackamas is 10-2 and SWOCC is 9-4, with Portland and Linn-Benton next at 7-6 and Umpqua and Mount Hood at 6-6. The top four teams at the end of the season advance to the NWAC Tournament.