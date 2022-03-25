Jovan Garcia never placed better than fifth in a state high school wrestling tournament during his career in Arizona, but he recently became the third national champion from Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Garcia won the 133-pound weight class at the recent NJCAA national championships, helping the Lakers place 13th in the team race at Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The grappler from Tolleson, Ariz., didn’t start wrestling until his sophomore year of high school.
In the NJCAA meet, he won five straight matches to take the title, joining Dustin Rogers in 2005 and Tanner Harvey in 2018 as national champions for the Lakers.
Garcia opened the tournament by beating Shamar Baines of Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester by technical fall and then topped Cael Bartels of Rochester Community & Technical College 14-4. In the quarterfinals, he beat Elon Rodgriguez of Triton 3-1. He then edged Dalen Moore of Northeast Oklahoma A&M 11-10 in the semifinals and topped Justin Mejia of Clackamas 6-3 in the championship bout. Mejia had pinned Garcia in the regional tournament.
Clackamas won the team title for the fourth straight year.
SWOCC had one other placer, Jr Scott of The Dalles, who was sixth at 184 pounds. After an opening bye, Scott beat Jaden Roberts of Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester 5-0 before losing to eventual champion Josh McFarland of Iowa Western 16-4. He came back to win two consolation matches, beating Chase McCleish of NIACC 12-2 and Giovanni Jackson of Harper 4-3. But he lost to Tyce Raddon of Western Wyoming 11-1 in the third-place semifinals and to Jackson White of Northeast Oklahoma A&M by pin in the fifth –place match. Scott was SWOCC’s only regional champion.
Three of the other five SWOCC wrestlers in the national tournament won at least one match.
Joey Thompson won his first match at 125 pounds before losing twice. Both Nick Moore (149) and Cameron Bauman (197) lost their first match before winning two consolation matches.
Jett Nelson (157) and Jayden Dobson (285) both advanced to the NJCAA meet but did not win a match.
SWOCC scored 44.5 points. Clackamas, which placed nine of its 10 wrestlers, scored 136.5 points to win the title.
The Lakers placed third in the regional tournament behind Clackamas and North Idaho.