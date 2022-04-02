The Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team is off to a 4-0 start to the NWAC South Region season after sweeping road games against Clackamas on Friday (9-1 and 6-3) and Centralia on Saturday (15-0 and 12-2).
The Lakers hosted Clark on Wednesday (results were not available by press time) and also are home against Lower Columbia on Saturday in two more league twin bills.
SWOCC’s hitters continued swinging hot bats throughout the weekend.
Brittany Bye, Alyssa Smokey and Hannah Tennant all hit home runs in the opener, with Bye and Tennant driving in three runs and Smokey scoring three and driving in two. Bye also had a home run and drove in three runs in the second game. McKenna Marshall also had three RBIs, and had a double.
In the first game against Centralia, Marshall had two homers and Katelynn Evans, Tennant and Alapese Matautia also went deep. Tennant also had a double and drove in four runs and Samantha Mansfield and Brooklynn Cox each had two doubles. Evans scored three runs.
In the weekend’s final game, Smokey, Tennant and Marshall all hit home runs and Mansfield and Matautia both hit two doubles. Six different players had at least two hits and Tennant had three runs and three RBIs and Smokey three runs and two RBIS.
Smokey also pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the opener and struck out seven more in three innings in Saturday’s first game. Emma Fournier, Joslyn Soinnila, Natalie Gardea and Trinity Jordan also saw time in the pitching circle for the Lakers.
After the weekend, SWOCC was 18-2 overall and had 13 straight wins.
BASEBALL
The SWOCC baseball team had a strong finish to the preseason, taking three of four games from Blue Mountain over the weekend to enter the NWAC South Region season at 11-9.
The Lakers swept Friday’s games 15-8 and 6-0 and split Saturday’s games, losing the opener 5-4 and winning the nightcap 7-2.
Taigo Sato had five hits in the opener, driving in three runs and scoring two. Bula White had three hits, three runs and three RBIs and both Sato and White had doubles in the contest. Payton Cleaves also had a double and single and drove in three runs.
In Friday’s second game, Devin Beckstead and Nathan McKenna combined on a shutout on the mound, with Beckstead striking out 10 and allowing six hits over the first seven innings and McKenna allowing just one base runner on a walk the final two. White, Noah Sumibcay and Chase Stewart all had two hits and an RBI, with White scoring two runs and Sumibcay and Stewart one each.
In Saturday’s win, Derek Atkinson went six innings on the mound, allowing just one hit and striking out eight, and Jordan Cezar pitched the final three frames, completing a combined four-hitter. Sato, Ryan Cooper and Skyler Rogue-Sunahara each had two hits and Cooper scored two runs.
In SWOCC’s lone loss of the weekend, Blue Mountain rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the final two innings.
The Lakers now start play in the tough South Region, which includes Mount Hood (14-3), Linn-Benton (13-4), Lane (14-5), Umpqua (13-7) and Clark (11-7) also with strong preseason records.
SWOCC hosted Chemeketa for a doubleheader Thursday (results were not available by press time) and visit the storm Saturday. Next week, they are at Lane on Thursday and host the Titans on Saturday.