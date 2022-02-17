The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team entered the week hoping to build off the momentum of an 84-76 win over Portland on Saturday that snapped a four-game losing streak in the NWAC South Region.
The Lakers rallied after trailing 42-36 at halftime against the Panthers, with Onwaja Thomas and Kase Peterson scoring 14 points each. Joseph Schulkins hit four 3-pointers off the bench and scored 13 points, while Kareem Rowe added 11 in his return from an injury that had sidelined him during the Lakers’ losing streak.
George Sadi, who had much success in the Bay Area for De La Salle North Catholic in the Class 3A state tournament, led Portland with 26 points while Trevon Richmond added 23.
The Lakers almost snapped the losing streak a few days earlier, but instead fell to Lane 70-69 when Tyshawn Ford made a shot at the buzzer to give the Titans the stunning win after SWOCC led by 20 at haltime.
“We led for 39 minutes and 59 seconds,” SWOCC coach Riley Grandinetti said.
Thomas and Daxton Dayley had 16 points each for the Lakers and Cody Nixon added 14. Ford led Lane with 12 points.
SWOCC was 4-4 heading into a Wednesday home game against Linn-Benton (results were not available).
The Lakers are tied for fifth with Clark midway through the league season, trailing Mount Hood (7-1, the only loss at SWOCC), Lane and Umpqua (6-2) and Clackamas (5-3).
They are entering a big week with four games in eight days, three on the road. They visit Mount Hood on Saturday and Chemeketa on Monday, host Umpqua on Wednesday and visit Clackamas on Saturday, Feb. 26.
WOMEN: SWOCC’s women are 2-5, trying to get back on track after losing to Portland 65-31 when they were outscored 55-18 the final three quarters.
Emma Yazzie had eight points against the Panthers for the Lakers, who shot a woeful 21 percent overall and just 1-for-15 from 3-point range. Emily Fortin had 17 points for Portland.
SWOCC fell to Lane 79-48 last week. Evy Ethington had 12 points and Yazzie 10 in that setback. Gillian Roybal hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Sierra Scheppele had 17 for the Titans, who lead the South Region with a perfect 8-0 record.
SWOCC did win at Clark 69-55 last week, jumping out to a 34-22 halftime lead and holding on. Roybal had 16 points, Desirae Kingery 14 and Ethington 11 in that win.