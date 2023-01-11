The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team split its opening games in the NWAC South Region, beating Chemekta 91-84 on Wednesday and falling to Mount Hood 81-72 on Saturday. Both games were played in Prosper Hall on the SWOCC campus.
Against the Storm, the Lakers shot 53 percent overall, including hitting 11 of 23 3-point attempts.
Onwaja Thomas had 28 points, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks for the Lakers in the win.
Merrick Sherwood added 19 points and O’Shen Cazimero and Joseph Schulkins scored 12 each.
Jaden Stanley had 29 points for Chemeketa.
In Saturday’s loss, the Lakers shot just 4-for-19 on 3-pointers.
Cazimero had 23 points and Thomas 20 for the Lakers. Merrick Sherwood and Matthew Oryang each scored nine.
Will Wilson scored 32 points for the Saints, including making four 3-pointers and all 14 of his free throws.
SWOCC has its third straight home game to open the league season when Lane visits on Wednesday (women at 5:30 p.m. and men at 7:30) and is home again Saturday against Clark (women at 2 p.m. and men at 4).
SWOCC’s women also split their games, with a tough 53-50 loss to Chemeketa followed by a 66-56 win over Mount Hood.
The Lakers had a lead late against the Storm, but couldn’t hold on.
Skylar Willey had 17 points and Gillian Roybal 14 (including four 3-pointers) for SWOCC.
Kiana Quintero had nine points and six assists and Jaci Powers grabbed eight rebounds.
Bailey Pedersen had 12 points to lead Chemeketa.
Against Mount Hood, Roybal scored 16 points, while Willey had 12, Quintero and Powers 11 each and Kaelynn Teagle eight. Quintero and Teagle each had eight rebounds.
Journie Conrad and McKenzie Kosmicki had 14 each for Mount Hood.
The women will host Lane Wednesday.