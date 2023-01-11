SWOCC

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team split its opening games in the NWAC South Region, beating Chemekta 91-84 on Wednesday and falling to Mount Hood 81-72 on Saturday. Both games were played in Prosper Hall on the SWOCC campus.

Against the Storm, the Lakers shot 53 percent overall, including hitting 11 of 23 3-point attempts.



1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters