The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team came from behind to earn a spot in the Elite Eight at the NWAC tournament with a 73-70 win over Green River Community College on Saturday.
SWOCC surged in front with a 17-0 run early in the second half.
Green River had a 44-34 lead when the burst started.
Zach Jefferson made a layup, Cody Nixon had a 3-pointer after a steal, Merrick Sherwood had a 3-pointer after a Green River miss, Onwaja Thomas tied the game after a Green River miss and Sherwood put the Lakers in front with another 3-pointer following a miss by the Gators.
Thomas had two more free throws and Matthew Oryang had a jump shot to give the Lakers a 51-44 lead before Green River finally scored again, snapping the Gators’ four-minute drought.
The Lakers led by 11 after another Sherwood 3-pointer with 3:33 to go before Green River came storming back, ultimately pulling within one point on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Dahl with eight seconds to go. But Jefferson got behind Green River’s defense for a dunk and the Gators missed a last-second 3-pointer that could have forced overtime.
The Lakers played Columbia Basin, a 77-73 winner over Peninsula on Sunday for a spot in the final four (results were not available).
Thomas finished with 19 points and Sherwood had 18 for the Lakers, hitting five of his six 3-pointers. O’shen Cazimero scored 11 and Jefferson had nine. Between them, the four combined to shoot 15-for-19 from the free throw line.
SWOCC also connected on nine of 18 3-pointers in the game, helping turn the tide in the Lakers’ favor. Logan Prince had two of the 3-pointers.
Green River shot slightly better than the Lakers overall, but made just four of 16 3-pointers.
Peyton Norland led Green River with 18 points.
The teams had met earlier in the season, with Green River topping the Lakers 99-76 at the North Idaho crossover.
South Region champion Clackamas beat South Puget Sound 70-66 in its first-round game and topped Edmonds 89-73 in the quarterfinals to reach the final four. They will face Everett in the semifinals on Saturday, March 18.
The South Region’s other two teams lost their first games. Umpqua fell to Lower Columbia 81-69 and Tacoma beat Linn-Benton 76-69.