The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team took the delayed start to the NWAC South Region basketball season in stride, topping visiting Chemeketa 106-94 on Monday.
The Lakers used scorching outside shooting (and shooting overall) to beat the Storm.
SWOCC hit on 66.1 percent of its shots overall and was even better from long range, hitting 16 3-pointers and hit 69.6 percent on those makes.
Five Lakers finished in double figures for the night. Kareem Rowe led the way with 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Cody Nixon hit four of his five 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Daxton Dayley had all 15 of his points on 3-pointers, making five of six attempts, and added six assists.
Kase Peterson scored 11 points and Cade Baker added 10, making all of his shots from the floor.
Brandt Williams had a team-best eight rebounds off the bench and also scored eight points.
The Lakers led 54-42 at the half and both teams scored 52 points in the second half as SWOCC held on to win.
Chase McClain had 34 points and Javaun Jones 24 for the Storm.
The teams had been delayed in their league openers by two weeks when NWAC called a halt to the start for league play because of the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lakers improved to 8-6 overall and Chemeketa fell to 7-5.
WOMEN
SWOCC’s women dropped a heart-breaker to the Storm, 53-51.
Chemeketa’s Ellyson Haytas made a pair of free throws to break a 51-all tie with nine seconds to go, just after the Lakers had tied the game when Gillian Roybal was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three foul shots.
SWOCC had erased a nine-point deficit in the final five minutes to tie the game but could not get over the hump and take the lead.
Roybal had a team-best 18 points for the Lakers and Evy Ethington added 14. Rakel Williams scored nine. Desirae Kingery had a team-high seven rebounds off the bench.
Erin Counts and Jenna Glenzel scored 11 points each and Haytas added 10 for Chemeketa.
The Lakers fell to 2-6 overall while the Storm improved to 6-3.
SWOCC was at Linn-Benton on Wednesday (results were not available by press time). The Lakers are home again Saturday, hosting Mount Hood, with the women tipping off at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.