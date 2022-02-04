The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team heads into Saturday’s game trying to regain momentum after a pair of tough losses last week.
The Lakers fell to Umpqua 73-59 on the road Wednesday and then lost at home to Clackamas 75-68 on Saturday.
They struggled shooting at Umpqua, making just under 33 percent of their shots overall and going just 6-for-29 (20 percent) from 3-point range. Kareem Rowe was the only SWOCC player to finish in double figures, with 15 points.
Nathan Webb had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Riverhawks, who shot 30-for-58 overall (51 percent) and 6 of 12 from 3-point range.
On Saturday, Brandt Williams and Kase Peterson had 14 points each and Daxton Dayley 11 for the Lakers, who shot a little better, but still well under 50 percent. TJ Doman had 14 points off the bench to lead the Cougars.
The Lakers had their first-half bye in the league schedule Wednesday and are at Clark on Saturday.
SWOCC’s women also lost both games last week.
Umpqua overwhelmed the Lakers on Wednesday 80-45, jumping out to a 23-8 lead through one quarter and cruising to the victory.
Bria Neeleman had 10 points to lead the Lakers. Delfina Misiuna led five Umpqua players in double figures with 13 points.
Clackamas beat the Lakers 84-69, overcoming a 47-35 halftime lead by outscoring SWOCC 27-8 in the third quarter and 22-14 in the fourth.
Rakel Williams had 16 points, Gillian Roybal 14, Emma Yazzie 13 and Kira Rankin 12 for the Lakers, who shot nearly 54 percent from the floor and 50 percent (7-for-14) from the 3-point line.
Brooke Bullock had 26 points for the Cougars, who shot 50 percent overall but got up 12 more shots because they forced 16 turnovers by the Lakers.
Clackamas, one of the top teams in NWAC, improved to 5-0 in league play and 15-1 overall. The Lakers are 1-4 in league and 3-9.