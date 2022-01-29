COOS BAY — Riley Grandinetti dug into his memory banks, trying to figure out the last time the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team had started league play 3-0.
He figures it was nine or 10 years ago.
The Lakers are there again after beating Mount Hood 90-80 in a high-scoring game of runs Saturday at Prosper Hall.
“I’m very happy to go 3-0 this week,” said Grandinetti, the Lakers’ head coach, looking back to SWOCC also beating Chemeketa and Linn-Benton earlier in the week.
“This group is doing well,” he said, adding that the team is working hard in practice and buying into the game plan, whatever that might be given the opponent.
Against Chemeketa to start the week, the Lakers shot lights-out from 3-point range. On Saturday, they went just 6-for-19 from behind the arc, but more than made up for it getting the ball inside to Kase Peterson or having players drive to the hoop for their own baskets.
“We are normally a 3-point shooting team,” Grandinetti said. “But we knew we could get the ball into Kase.”
The Lakers felt they had an advantage there against Mount Hood’s interior defense and Peterson responded with a team-best 21 points.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Peterson said. “Everybody was on. Everybody was unselfish.
“That’s huge. We’re so deep and we’re so good at every position, being able to share the ball makes the defense guard everybody.”
Neo Powell had 16 points for the Lakers, making all nine of his free throws, and Kareem Rowe had 13 points and eight rebounds. Brandt Williams had 10 points and Daxton Dayley and Cade Baker eight each.
Grandinetti said the game shows the maturity of Rowe, whom he considers “one of the best players in NWAC.”
“Kareem didn’t have one of his best games, but he’s smart,” Grandinetti said, adding that with the Saints focusing on Rowe, others were able to step up.
SWOCC hit a number of big shots early and led by 13 relatively quickly before Mount Hood surged to take a 45-43 lead. The Lakers went up by nine again early in the second half before the Saints again rallied to go in front, spurred by fast-break points off SWOCC misses.
But the Lakers had a number of inside baskets in a row to regain control of the game.
“It’s a game of runs,” Peterson said. “You’ve just got to weather the storm and then our storm is coming.”
And when Mount Hood wasn’t able to get out on the fast break, the Lakers were able to largely contain the Saints in the half-court attack.
“Defense has been one of our best things this year,” Grandinetti said. “We’ve got length in all the positions right now.”
The defense was big in Wednesday’s 82-67 win at Linn-Benton, when the Lakers held the Roadrunners to 40 percent shooting and outrebounded them 46-27.
Rowe had 22 points and 11 rebounds in that win and Baker scored 19 on 8-for-9 shooting including two 3-pointers. Peterson, Onwaja Thomas and Joseph Schulkins added eight points each.
The Lakers are one of just two unbeaten teams remaining in the NWAC South Region standings, the other being Clark (2-0). But no wins come easy and Grandinetti was wary of this week’s games at 1-1 Umpqua on Wednesday and at home against 1-2 Clackamas on Saturday.
Still, after the Lakers suffered close loss after close loss last year, the team is thrilled with its start.
“I’m excited,” Peterson said. “Everybody is way more optimistic this year.”