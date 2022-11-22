basketball
The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team won its first two games over the weekend, beating Fraser Valley College 98-56 and the Simpson University JV team 92-57 at Umpqua Community College.

All 13 players scored for the Lakers in the win over Fraser Valley, with Merrick Sherwood leading the way with 16 points. Zach Jefferson had 13, Matthew Oryang 12, Onwaja Thomas 11 and Coquille graduate Ean Smith 10. Thomas also had nine rebounds.

