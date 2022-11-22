The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team won its first two games over the weekend, beating Fraser Valley College 98-56 and the Simpson University JV team 92-57 at Umpqua Community College.
All 13 players scored for the Lakers in the win over Fraser Valley, with Merrick Sherwood leading the way with 16 points. Zach Jefferson had 13, Matthew Oryang 12, Onwaja Thomas 11 and Coquille graduate Ean Smith 10. Thomas also had nine rebounds.
In the win over Simpson, O’Shen Cazimero had 21 points on perfect 7-for-7 shooting from both the field and the line. Jefferson added 16 points and Sherwood 11. Joseph Shulkins had nine points and Thomas had 13 rebounds.
SWOCC also faced Pierce at Umpqua Community College on Sunday (results weren’t available by press time) and the Lakers head to Kelso, Wash., for the Red Devil Classic this weekend, opening against Spokane on Friday.
Their lone home game in the preseason is Dec. 9 against College of the Redwoods.
WOMEN: SWOCC beat Pierce 61-49 to open the season Friday at the Titan Classic in Eugene, but lost to Lower Columbia 95-44 on Saturday.
Against Pierce, Kiana Quintero had 19 points and Gillian Roybal 17 for the Lakers, as each high three 3-pointers. Skylar Willey added eight points.
In the loss to Lower Columbia, Willey had 10 points and KylieMonet Fletcher-Gilbert added eight. Kaelynn Teagle had eight rebounds.
SWOCC played Treasure Valley on Sunday and heads north this week for the three-day Clackamas Invitational, where they face Umpqua, Clackamas and Pierce again. The Lakers don’t have any home games in the preseason.